Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

To ensure effective fence management, KFS will establish a six-meter-wide path along the perimeter/KFS

NATIONAL NEWS

KFS begins construction of electric fence around Ngong Road Forest Sanctuary Block

The Sanctuary Block, the largest of these, covers 695.3 hectares characterized by shrubs, grasslands, and scattered plantations of Eucalyptus species.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has commenced the construction of an electric fence around the Sanctuary Block of Ngong Road Forest.

In a statement released Wednesday, KFS stated that the initiative will play a critical role in enhancing forest protection, improving microclimate conditions, and safeguarding fragile ecosystems from encroachment and degradation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project, undertaken with the support of the I&M Foundation, will cover a 14.2-kilometer perimeter and is expected to be completed by April 2025.

Gazetted in 1932 through Proclamation No. 44 and designated a Central Government Forest Reserve in 1964, Ngong Road Forest spans 1,224.4 hectares, comprising 886.72 hectares of natural forest and 337.68 hectares of plantation forest.

“It [is] segmented into five administrative units, namely Miotoni, Lenana, Karen, Sanctuary, and Bomas Blocks,” KFS noted.

The Sanctuary Block, the largest of these, covers 695.3 hectares characterized by shrubs, grasslands, and scattered plantations of Eucalyptus species.

To ensure effective fence management, KFS will establish a six-meter-wide path along the perimeter.

This initiative aligns with the forest’s current Participatory Forest Management Plan, developed in collaboration with the Community Forest Association (CFA). The plan identifies fencing as a key intervention to strengthen conservation efforts and protect fragile ecosystems.

In addition to funding the fencing project, KFS disclosed that the I&M Foundation has committed to constructing rangers’ houses, a rangers’ outpost, and washroom facilities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Foundation will also rehabilitate 40 hectares within the Sanctuary Block, further boosting conservation efforts.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Kenya welcomes US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran backed militant group Hezbollah

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—Kenya has lauded the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group, reached...

59 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs Kenya Innovation Agency to be domiciled in the office of the President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – President William Ruto has directed that the Kenya Innovation Agency be domiciled in the office of the President citing...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC to grill 4 Moi University Council members over Sh2.2bn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will on Wednesday grill four Moi University council members over a Sh2.2 billion...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-PS Macharia Kamau named chair of UN Peacebuilding Fund advisory group

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Former Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau has been named chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund Advisory Group...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwa sustains push on county bosses over road funds, NG-CDF

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sustained the push to the Council of Governor to withdraw the case...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam expresses support for Raila’s AUC bid in phone call with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam has expressed his support for Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission bid. This followed a...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua addresses apprehension in overseas job recruitment amid past scams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has acknowledged that past incidents of job seekers being conned by...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s openness ranking worsens despite visa-free policy

Kenya has plunged in the latest rankings of how open it is to visitors from other African countries despite introducing a “visa-free policy” earlier...

21 hours ago