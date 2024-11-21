KEWOPA wants femicide declared a national disaster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Nov 21 – Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association(KEWOPA) has asked the president to declare femicide a national disaster following the recent killings of women in the country.

Speaking during a mentorship program organized by Kisii Women rep Dorice Aburi at Gesiaka location, Marani ward in preparation for the 16 days of activism to eliminate violence against women parliamentarians called for systematic change from the government to protect women and girls.

Vihiga Women rep Cathrene Wambilianga said women and girls are being deceived on social platforms such as facebook and WhatsApp and at the end they get killed by people who they trust.

“we ask the ministry of education to introduce this to the curriculum for women and girls to learn on their rights at a young,” said Wambilianga

Elgeiyo Marakwet Women rep Caroline Ng’elechei said femicide cases have increased because the gender and social services ministry is vacant.

“We are asking the president to appoint a gender minister who will oversee programs that will involve men in combating toxic masculinity and GBV.

“We wouldn’t be having so many cases of gender-based violence and even the famous FGM in our society if our men were really serious with controlling the vice,” Aburi said.

About The Author