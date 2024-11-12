Kenya’s Environment CS Duale Urges Global North to Meet Africa’s $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Target at COP29

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 12 – Kenya’s Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has stressed the urgency of addressing climate change and securing financial support for vulnerable nations at the ongoing COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Speaking to journalists, Duale emphasized Africa’s demand for a new climate financing mechanism amounting to $1.3 trillion, which he described as a critical “irreducible minimum” for the continent at the climate summit.

This ambitious goal, Duale said, seeks to hold polluters accountable for the climate crises faced by vulnerable nations, particularly in Africa.

“We are bringing [in] as Africa a new climate financing mechanism of $1.3 trillion, which we want polluters to pay for the victims of climate effects,” Duale stated, underscoring the urgency for developed nations to step up and provide the necessary support.

This new financing mechanism is essential for the Global South, particularly Africa, which suffers the brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing the least to global emissions. Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addressing a press conference at COP29 in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on November 12, 2024.

Duale emphasized that the funding should not take the form of loans but rather grants to ensure the most vulnerable nations can build resilience against climate change.

Kenya, as a country directly impacted by climate change, has experienced devastating droughts, floods, and landslides in the recent past.

In the last five years alone, drought consumed 5% of Kenya’s GDP, while over 2.5 million livestock were lost in the arid and semi-arid regions.

Flooding also claimed over 400 lives across the country, with 42 deaths in Nairobi alone.

These effects of climate change have severely disrupted Kenya’s infrastructure and economy, leading Duale to highlight the urgency of addressing the issue on the global stage.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Environment Minister has outlined Kenya’s broader climate agenda, emphasizing the nation’s commitment to green energy, resilience, and establishing global partnerships to tackle shared environmental challenges.

“Kenya is set to champion impactful climate adaptation and mitigation measures for Africa at COP29,” Duale said, adding that the country’s focus on sustainable development is integral to its national agenda under President William Ruto.

Kenya has been vocal at COP29 about the pressing need for more accessible climate finance for developing nations.

At COP29, Duale reiterated that the financial support required should not only address immediate climate risks but also enable long-term resilience, particularly for vulnerable communities.

This approach, he said, aligns with Kenya’s broader sustainability goals, focusing on climate adaptation, clean energy, and securing equitable resources to tackle the growing climate crisis.

As the discussions at COP29 unfold, Kenya’s delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Duale, is also pushing for comprehensive financial reforms. These reforms would ensure developing nations receive adequate support to adapt to and mitigate climate impacts. Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (centre) with Environment CS Aden Duale (second from left), Environment PS Festus Ng’eno (left) with delegates at COP29 on November 12, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

With over 70,000 delegates in attendance, including heads of state and government, COP29 is poised to make critical strides in addressing climate finance, particularly with the new framework for carbon markets under Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement.

The climate summit, which runs from November 11-22, opened on Monday with a significant breakthrough as nations reached consensus on carbon credit standards, setting the stage for more robust international climate action.

COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev called the agreement a “game-changing tool” for channeling resources to developing nations, marking the beginning of essential progress toward achieving global climate goals.

Kenya has reiterated it commitment to climate action and its call for a global effort to address climate change.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The real negotiations on the irreducible minimums for climate financing begin tomorrow, and we hope to make significant progress in achieving our goals,” Duale said, signaling Kenya’s leadership in championing climate resilience and sustainability across Africa and beyond.

About The Author