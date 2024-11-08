Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan troops in DRC praised for professionalism

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Kenyan troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) have received high praise for their professionalism and operational readiness following a successful Operational Effectiveness Inspection (OEI).

The inspection, which is conducted biannually to assess each contingent’s ability to fulfill MONUSCO’s mandate, concluded on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

This latest OEI evaluated the Kenyan Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 4) across multiple critical areas, including operational readiness, training, communication capabilities, welfare, and adherence to the UN mandate and code of conduct.

The inspection, led by Lt Col Walter Rosa Barbiza and Maj Gouravendra Pratap Singh Parmar from MONUSCO Force Headquarters in Goma, involved both theoretical and practical assessments, the Kenya Defence Forces said.

Kenyan troops demonstrated their capability through exercises in camp defense, security patrols, and medical evacuation, showcasing a deep understanding of MONUSCO’s core goals, including civilian protection, disarmament, and security sector reform.

Lt. Col. Rosa commended the troops, noting their exceptional preparedness and encouraging them to continue honing their skills.

Lt. Col. Simon Seda, KENQRF’s Contingent Commander, praised the troops for their dedication and urged them to continually build their professional knowledge and competence.

This successful inspection highlights the commitment and effectiveness of Kenyan troops in supporting peace and stability in the DRC.

Meanwhile, he outgoing Officer Commanding (OC) of Kenya Signals II Company (KENSIG II Coy), Maj Paul Chacha, along with the incoming OC of KENSIG III Coy, Maj Stephen Otieno, paid a courtesy visit to MONUSCO Acting Force Commander, Maj Gen Khar Diouf, at MONUSCO Force Headquarters in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Maj Gen Diouf commended Maj Chacha for his professionalism and for the exemplary conduct of KENSIG personnel during their deployment.

He highlighted KENSIG’s valuable role in providing critical communication support in both routine and urgent operations, acknowledging specific instances where their contributions positively impacted the mission.

He also encouraged the incoming team to uphold the high standards of professionalism and commitment demonstrated by their predecessors, ensuring a smooth transition during the rotation period.

The troops are part of a UN team in the region to stabilize the area from rebels.

