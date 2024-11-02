Connect with us

President William Ruto visited Haiti ahead of the UN Genral Assembly and met Kenyan police officers at the capital Port-au-Prince. September 22, 2024. /PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Police Complete Linguistic and Cultural Training Ahead of Haiti Deployment

Haiti has faced escalating violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, displacing hundreds of thousands and destabilizing the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 — The Kenyan police units set to deploy to Haiti for the Multi-National Security Support (MSS) Mission have completed intensive linguistic and cultural training to ensure a smooth transition and effectiveness.

The National Police Service (NPS) emphasized that this training is a crucial part of the preparation, equipping officers with essential language skills and cultural understanding to adapt to Haiti’s unique environment.

Held at the National Police College Embakasi A Campus, the training concluded with a ceremony presided over by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli and Kenya Police Service DIG Eliud Lagat.

DIG Masengeli praised the officers for their dedication and discipline, commending them for their willingness to participate in the Haiti mission.

Prominent guests at the ceremony included Ambassador Dèsiré Nyaruhirira, Special Political and Diplomatic Advisor to the Secretary General of La Francophonie; French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet; and Obilo Ng’ongo, Head of Studies at Alliance Française.

The linguistic and cultural training is expected to support the seamless integration of Kenyan officers in Haiti, where French and Haitian Creole are the primary languages. Concerns about potential communication barriers had been raised earlier, but Haiti’s Interim Prime Minister Garry Conille dispelled such worries during an official visit to Kenya on October 11.

“Early on in this process, doubters thought language would be a barrier. Let me confirm that it is not,” Conille stated. He highlighted that despite initial concerns, the teams have successfully integrated and are operating effectively in challenging conditions.

“I follow operations in some of the most difficult circumstances, and they have found ways to protect each other and accomplish the mission,” Conille said, affirming the adaptability and success of the collaborative efforts.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

