Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi wins seat in Minnesota House of Representatives

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Kenyan-born Huldah Hiltsley Momanyi has made history by securing a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She becomes the first Kenyan-born politician to hold office in the United States under the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party after she won with 64.78 percent of the vote to represent Minnesota’s District 38A, which includes the southwestern parts of Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

District 38A is a notably diverse area, with about 66 percent of residents identifying as people of colour, a large portion of whom are African immigrants.

Hiltsley, a Bethel University alumna, credits her decision to enter politics to her commitment to uplifting her community and advocating for their needs in legislative processes.

She aims to address key issues affecting her constituents, focusing on affordable housing, equitable access to education and healthcare, and creating economic opportunities tailored to the diverse population she represents.

