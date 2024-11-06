Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan-born Huldah Momanyi wins seat in Minnesota House of Representatives

She won with 64.78 percent of the vote to represent Minnesota’s District 38A, which includes the southwestern parts of Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Kenyan-born Huldah Hiltsley Momanyi has made history by securing a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

She becomes the first Kenyan-born politician to hold office in the United States under the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party after she won with 64.78 percent of the vote to represent Minnesota’s District 38A, which includes the southwestern parts of Brooklyn Park and Osseo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

District 38A is a notably diverse area, with about 66 percent of residents identifying as people of colour, a large portion of whom are African immigrants.

Hiltsley, a Bethel University alumna, credits her decision to enter politics to her commitment to uplifting her community and advocating for their needs in legislative processes.

She aims to address key issues affecting her constituents, focusing on affordable housing, equitable access to education and healthcare, and creating economic opportunities tailored to the diverse population she represents.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA pushes for senior officers to held accountable for crimes by their juniors

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – High Ranking police officers will be held criminally responsible for serious offenses committed by their juniors if Members of...

18 mins ago

World

When is the 2024 presidential election result expected?

In some presidential races, the victor has been named late on election night, or early the next morning.

1 hour ago

Featured

How to overcome your device dependency and manage a successful digital detox

The idea of digital detoxing is gaining popularity. This practice involves intentionally unplugging from digital technologies in the pursuit of balance and digital well-being.

4 hours ago

World

Equatorial Guinea warns of action after viral office sex videos

Nov 4 – Civil servants caught having sex in their offices will face “severe measures”, the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea has warned after hundreds...

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Universities must uphold the high standard of academic excellence: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Universities must uphold the highest standards of academic excellence as they are the engine of Kenya’s human capital development,...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to launch safe spaces campaign to address gender disparity, GBV

Nairobi Kenya, Nov 5 – The government is set to launch safe space campaigns geared towards addressing the gender disparity and increasing femicide cases...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNHCR wants Interior CS, IG sanctioned over rights violations during Gen Z protests

Progress in investigating the incidents has also hit a snag, as most of the officers controlling the protests concealed their identities.

18 hours ago

World

Zimbabwe bans police from using mobile phones while on duty

Zimbabwe’s government has banned “with immediate effect” police officers from using mobile phones while working. The ban is contained in a memo, ordering police...

19 hours ago