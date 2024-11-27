Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi speaks during the opening of the 2024 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Summit at Nairobi's Safari Park Hotel on October 7, 2024. /X.

DIPLOMACY

Kenya welcomes US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran backed militant group Hezbollah

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—Kenya has lauded the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group, reached late Tuesday.

The ceasefire, approved by Israel’s Security Cabinet in a 10-1 vote, puts a pose to 14 months of hostilities between the two neighbors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described the truce as a crucial step towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

Mudavadi who doubles up as the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged leaders in the Middle East region to embrace dialogue and prioritize regional stability.

“We call upon leaders across the Middle East to embrace dialogue and prioritise peace and stability in the region,” he said.

While providing an update on the situation of Kenyans who were caught up in the conflict, Mudavadi disclosed that Kenya has successfully facilitated the evacuation of over 300 of its citizens since the onset of the war.

He maintained that no casualties was reported among Kenyan nationals since the war broke out

“The evacuation efforts remain ongoing to ensure the safety of all Kenyans in the region,”he stated.

The 60-day ceasefire, which officially took effect on Wednesday morning, comes to the a day after intense bombardment by Israeli forces.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under the agreement, the Lebanese army will deploy in southern Lebanon in line with UN Resolution 1701, which forms the basis of the truce.

The resolution mandates the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River—approximately 18 miles from the Lebanon-Israel border—and the removal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

While announcing the ceasefire deal US President Joe Biden. said “This[ceasefire] is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities. What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organisations will not be allowed, I emphasise, will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again,” he warned.

He lauded the decision between Lebanon and Israel leaders to end the fighting saying “It reminds us that peace is possible.”

However, Prime Minister of the Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is would
would retaliate should Hezbollah violate the agreement.

If it[Hezbollah] tries to rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck carrying rockets, we will attack,” he warned.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs Kenya Innovation Agency to be domiciled in the office of the President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – President William Ruto has directed that the Kenya Innovation Agency be domiciled in the office of the President citing...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC to grill 4 Moi University Council members over Sh2.2bn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will on Wednesday grill four Moi University council members over a Sh2.2 billion...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-PS Macharia Kamau named chair of UN Peacebuilding Fund advisory group

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – Former Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau has been named chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund Advisory Group...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwa sustains push on county bosses over road funds, NG-CDF

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 27 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has sustained the push to the Council of Governor to withdraw the case...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam expresses support for Raila’s AUC bid in phone call with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam has expressed his support for Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission bid. This followed a...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua addresses apprehension in overseas job recruitment amid past scams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has acknowledged that past incidents of job seekers being conned by...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s openness ranking worsens despite visa-free policy

Kenya has plunged in the latest rankings of how open it is to visitors from other African countries despite introducing a “visa-free policy” earlier...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mhasibu Sacco member charged with Sh4.8mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – A member of Mhasibu Sacco Society, Andrew Okoth Onanda was on Monday charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh4.8 million in...

20 hours ago