Raila Odinga.

World

Kenya to Unveil Raila’s Vision for AU Chair Bid at Addis Ababa Reception

President Ruto formally endorsed Odinga for the AUC role on August 27, in a ceremony attended by several East African leaders.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 8- Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to preside over the unveiling of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s vision and strategic priorities for his African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson bid in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mudavadi, who arrived in Addis Ababa on Thursday evening, will lead the Kenyan delegation in championing Odinga’s vision for a unified and transformative Africa. The event will bring together key diplomatic figures from across the region.

“Mudavadi will preside over a reception hosted by Kenya to rally support for Odinga’s candidature for AUC chairperson among heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the African Union,” the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary announced on X.

Odinga, Kenya’s candidate for the AUC position, will present his vision and priorities, aimed at advancing Africa’s socio-economic transformation. The forum provides a platform for him to outline his Pan-African agenda in line with the AU’s Agenda 2063.

Arriving in Addis Ababa on Thursday, Odinga also attended an informal consultation on AU institutional reforms hosted by President William Ruto.

President Ruto formally endorsed Odinga for the AUC role on August 27, in a ceremony attended by several East African leaders. Recently, Odinga introduced a team of political strategists and diplomats supporting his campaign, including Makumi Mwagiru, Boaz Mbaya, Mohamud Jama, Dismas Mokua, Catherine Mwangi, Ochieng’ Kamudhayi, Herman Manyora, Tom Amolo, and Karuti Kanyinga.

Odinga’s main rival in the February 2025 election is Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Youssouf. He also faces competition from Eastern African candidates Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar and Anil Gayan of Mauritius.

Sharon Resian

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

