Kenya should not be judged harshly over Besigye arrest: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi now says that Kenya “should not be judged too harshly” following the abduction of Uganda’s opposition leader Kizza Besigye in Nairobi by Ugandan operatives.

Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was last seen at a Nairobi apartment complex on November 16.

His family later confirmed on November 20 that he was being detained at a military facility in Kampala, Uganda, after being forcibly taken across the border.

While responding to questions posed by reporters on Tuesday, Mudavadi maintained that the incident should not overshadow Kenya’s broader foreign policy objectives.

“I would like to say that the incident [the abduction of Besigye] should not be used to judge us too harshly on what would be Kenya’s outcome on matters of foreign policy,” Mudavadi said reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to maintaining strong bilateral ties with all its neighbors including Uganda.

Commenting on the next course of action, Mudavadi who doubles up as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary said that Nairobi would purse diplomatic channels in addressing any issues with Kampala.

“We believe that the issues between us and Uganda where there are any concerns will be resolved diplomatically and that is what we will do at all times.”

Further, Mudavadi called for mutual respect among partner states and foreign visitors to Kenya, urging them to appreciate the country’s efforts to uphold regional cooperation.

“As much as we are open as a country, we allow a lot of latitude. However, it is also important that our friends and visitors recognize the need to maintain good relations with all our partner states,” he said.

Highlighting Kenya’s longstanding role as a regional anchor of stability, Mudavadi pointed to the country’s continued willingness to host displaced individuals from across the continent.

He pointed out that Kenya is currently home to over 800,000 refugees in Kakuma, Dadaab, and various urban centers, providing a sanctuary for those fleeing instability in their home countries.

Mudavadi referenced Kenya’s Shirika plan-a project aimed to reintegrate refugees, as demonstration of Kenya’s commitment to making the country a safe haven for displaced individuals.

The PCS emphasized Kenya’s open-door policy and its dedication to supporting those in distress.

“We shall continue playing that role and hosting fellow Africans who are in distress on our soil from time to time until things improve in their respective countries if they so wish to go back voluntarily they can do so but if they don’t, they can continue to be in Kenya.

Besigye’s abduction in Nairobi sparked international condemnation and raised concerns about escalating transnational repression in the East African region.

On November 22, the United States called for clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding the abduction of Besigye’s abduction.

The State Department’s Bureau of African Affairsemphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it is closely monitoring reports of his alleged abduction.

“We are closely following reports on the abduction and transnational rendition of civilian political figures Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale from Kenya to Uganda,” the Bureau said in a statement.

“It is important that the circumstances be clarified with transparency and full legal protections,” it noted.

While Nairobi denied its involvement in the abduction, President Museveni’s Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi said Uganda reached out to the Kenyan government to facilitate the arrest.

In an interview with Uganda’s local Television station, Baryomunsi questioned how the arrest and detention could have happened without the full knowledge and support of the Kenyan State.

“Dr. Kizza Besigye was arrested. The government of Uganda was in touch with the government of Uganda. Otherwise, how would you arrest somebody from the middle of Nairobi and then bring him back to Uganda through the airport or even if it was by land without the full knowledge and support of the state there in Kenya,” said Baryomunsi.

The minister further stated the Security officials who apprehended Uganda’s vocal government critic had prior intelligence information.

Besigye’s abduction follows a pattern of targeted actions against opposition figures in Uganda.

In July, 36 Ugandan activists linked to Besigye were arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, and deported to Uganda, where they were charged with treason. The activists alleged they were tortured during their detention.

Besigye’s detention in a military facility has raised concerns about legal violations, as he is a civilian and not subject to military jurisdiction

