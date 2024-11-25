Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi engages with Angola’s Minister of External Relations, Hon. Amb. Tete António, during the 18th ICGLR Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting. The discussions focused on advancing Kenya-Angola bilateral cooperation, addressing regional peace and security challenges, and reinforcing collaboration in the Great Lakes Region and Horn of Africa. Mudavadi commended Angola’s leadership in peace and reconciliation efforts, emphasizing Kenya’s commitment to supporting stability across the continent. /November 25, 2024. /X.

Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to Peace, Security, and Development in the Great Lakes Region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25-Kenya has reiterated its unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable peace, security, and development within the Great Lakes Region, emphasizing these as essential pillars for regional prosperity.

Speaking after the 18th Ordinary Session of the Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi highlighted Kenya’s role in advancing stability across the region.

“Kenya remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable peace, security, and development in the Great Lakes Region, recognizing their vital importance to the prosperity of our people,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi praised the collective efforts of ICGLR member states in addressing conflicts, particularly in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Sudan, calling these initiatives a testament to the region’s resolve to achieve lasting stability.

He affirmed Kenya’s alignment with the resolutions adopted during the session and pledged continued support for collaborative actions addressing regional challenges.

“Kenya fully supports the outcomes of the 18th Ordinary Session of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and remains committed to implementing the decisions made by the Foreign Ministers of member states,” he said.

Mudavadi expressed optimism about the upcoming ICGLR Heads of State Summit, slated for early 2025, which he believes will further strengthen regional cooperation.

“We look forward to the Heads of State Summit, confident in its potential to enhance our shared vision for peace and development,” he noted.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary lauded Angolan President João Lourenço, Chairperson of the ICGLR, for his leadership in championing peace and security. He also thanked Angola’s Minister of External Relations, Tete António, and the Angolan government for their hospitality during the session.

Mudavadi was accompanied by senior members of Kenya’s diplomatic team, including Ambassador Joyce Mmaitsi (Kenya’s Ambassador to Angola), Ambassador Daniel Wambura (Kenya’s Ambassador to Burundi), and James Kiiru, Kenya’s National Coordinator and Director for East African Community and ICGLR Affairs.

The ICGLR meeting underscored the critical need for unity and collaboration among member states in addressing regional conflicts and advancing shared goals of peace and development.

