Kenya Outlines Ambitious Climate Agenda at COP29, Focused on Green Energy and Financial Reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 11 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale are in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku for COP29, where Kenya is presenting its ambitious climate agenda.

During the global climate conference, Duale emphasized Kenya’s focus on green energy, resilience, and establishing global partnerships to address shared environmental challenges.

“Kenya is set to champion impactful climate adaptation and mitigation measures for Africa at the COP29,” Duale said.

He stated that Kenya aims to champion impactful climate adaptation and mitigation measures, particularly for Africa, which is facing increased vulnerabilities due to climate change.

Mudavadi also addressed the critical issue of climate finance, urging for reforms to make global financial structures more accessible, effective, and equitable. Speaking to journalists, he stressed the need for a financial system where polluters contribute more, and those affected by climate change receive adequate compensation. “We expect a re-engineering of the financial architecture to make it more friendly and effective,” he said.

Kenya has been vocal at COP29 about the urgent need for more accessible climate finance, particularly for developing countries. Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s demand for greater financial support, advocating for wealthy nations and large polluters to contribute more. He also highlighted the importance of activating the long-term pandemic fund and simplifying the process of accessing carbon credits, which has been a barrier for many countries seeking to engage in carbon trading mechanisms.

Kenya’s participation at COP29 aligns with its broader commitment to sustainability, with President William Ruto positioning climate action as a core national agenda. The Kenyan government has focused on helping vulnerable communities build resilience to the impacts of climate change, especially in the face of unpredictable weather patterns affecting agriculture, water supplies, and economic stability.

As the global climate agenda is discussed, the Kenyan delegation is also emphasizing the need for comprehensive financial reforms to ensure developing nations receive adequate support to adapt to climate impacts. The discussions at COP29 are expected to have far-reaching implications for climate policies worldwide, particularly with a focus on renewable energy and financial support for vulnerable nations.

