Environment PS Dr. Ng’eno Confident Kenyan-led African Negotiators Will Deliver at COP29

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Environment and Climate Change Principal Dr. Festus Ng’eno has voiced strong support for Kenya’s negotiators at COP29, where they are pushing for substantial climate financing commitments from the global north.

Led by Kenya’s climate envoy, Ambassador Ali Mohamed, the team is working to secure $1.3 trillion for climate resilience projects across Africa—a demand they assert is non-negotiable given the continent’s disproportionate suffering from climate impacts despite its minimal contribution to global emissions.

“Kenya supports ongoing discussions under the UNFCCC framework on doubling adaptation finance. The ambition should be to triple the financing so as to meet the growing priorities of developing countries,” Dr Ng’eno said.

Adaptation and mitigation finance flows, he said, should not place extra burden to developing country parties and this requires reforms in the global financial architecture to make them fit for purpose in responding to climate impacts.

“This is a finance-focused COP, and we are confident in our leadership,” Ng’eno stated, emphasizing that Africa’s demands align with the urgent need for meaningful climate finance.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the sum sought is crucial for addressing the catastrophic effects of climate change already visible across the continent. “We want the global north to pay for this,” Duale said, reinforcing Africa’s collective stance. Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addressing a press conference at COP29 in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on November 12, 2024.

However, the push for $1.3 trillion has met resistance from wealthier nations, which argue that the amount is overly ambitious.

Many developed countries have expressed hesitation, suggesting that Africa’s proposed figure is unrealistic given global economic constraints.

This tension underscores the broader challenges at COP29, where African negotiators are working to bridge the gap between the continent’s urgent financial needs and the willingness of richer nations to contribute.

Alongside financial discussions, Kenya’s delegation is also advocating for sustainable solutions in agriculture, food security, and environmental research, spearheaded by experts such as Dr. George Wamukoya and Joyce Kimtai.

The conference, which has drawn global scrutiny for Azerbaijan’s role as host, is expected to address these critical issues as it continues through November 22, 2024.

