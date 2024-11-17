Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng'eno during the 6th High Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance on the sidelines of the ongoing COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan in November 2024.

Sustainability Watch

Environment PS Dr. Ng’eno Confident Kenyan-led African Negotiators Will Deliver at COP29

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Environment and Climate Change Principal Dr. Festus Ng’eno has voiced strong support for Kenya’s negotiators at COP29, where they are pushing for substantial climate financing commitments from the global north.

Led by Kenya’s climate envoy, Ambassador Ali Mohamed, the team is working to secure $1.3 trillion for climate resilience projects across Africa—a demand they assert is non-negotiable given the continent’s disproportionate suffering from climate impacts despite its minimal contribution to global emissions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenya supports ongoing discussions under the UNFCCC framework on doubling adaptation finance. The ambition should be to triple the financing so as to meet the growing priorities of developing countries,” Dr Ng’eno said.

Adaptation and mitigation finance flows, he said, should not place extra burden to developing country parties and this requires reforms in the global financial architecture to make them fit for purpose in responding to climate impacts.

“This is a finance-focused COP, and we are confident in our leadership,” Ng’eno stated, emphasizing that Africa’s demands align with the urgent need for meaningful climate finance.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the sum sought is crucial for addressing the catastrophic effects of climate change already visible across the continent. “We want the global north to pay for this,” Duale said, reinforcing Africa’s collective stance.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addressing a press conference at COP29 in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku on November 12, 2024.

However, the push for $1.3 trillion has met resistance from wealthier nations, which argue that the amount is overly ambitious.

Many developed countries have expressed hesitation, suggesting that Africa’s proposed figure is unrealistic given global economic constraints.

This tension underscores the broader challenges at COP29, where African negotiators are working to bridge the gap between the continent’s urgent financial needs and the willingness of richer nations to contribute.

Alongside financial discussions, Kenya’s delegation is also advocating for sustainable solutions in agriculture, food security, and environmental research, spearheaded by experts such as Dr. George Wamukoya and Joyce Kimtai.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The conference, which has drawn global scrutiny for Azerbaijan’s role as host, is expected to address these critical issues as it continues through November 22, 2024.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

Environment PS Ng’eno at COP29 calls for prudent use of Climate funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 15 – Environment Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng’eno has cautioned against the misuse of climate change funds as the world gathers...

2 days ago

World

Azerbaijan President Defends Oil and Gas at COP29, Calls Them ‘Gift of God’

He criticised "Western fake news" about the country's emissions and said nations "should not be blamed" for having fossil fuel reserves.

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Ruto Says Africa’s Resources Position it to Lead Global Climate Solutions

He said Africa’s green wealth, from forests to biodiversity, is an integral part of the global climate equation, offering not only critical environmental services...

4 days ago

Sustainability Watch

UN Chief Says Developing Nations Must Secure Climate Deal at COP29

Africa is seeking $1.3 Trillion for Climate adaptation and resilience by 2030.

4 days ago

Sustainability Watch

UN Chief Calls for Urgent Climate Finance Action at COP29

At the summit, Kenya’s Environment Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, reinforced Guterres' message by highlighting Africa’s demand for a new $1.3 trillion climate financing mechanism.

4 days ago

Sustainability Watch

‘Do more’: Guterres urges strong climate action at COP29

Guterres emphasized that only leaders can drive national climate ambitions and actions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

5 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya’s Environment CS Duale Urges Global North to Meet Africa’s $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Target at COP29

This new financing mechanism is essential for the Global South, particularly Africa, which suffers the brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing the least...

5 days ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Green Zone Opens as Hub for Practical Climate Solutions and Global Collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 12 – COP29 launched its Green Zone on the first day of the climate conference in Azerbaijan, establishing a hub focused...

5 days ago