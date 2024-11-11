Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, alongside the Ministry’s technical team, in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Kenya is presenting an ambitious climate agenda focused on green energy, resilience, and global partnerships to tackle shared environmental challenges. Kenya is championing impactful climate adaptation and mitigation measures for Africa at COP29. /X.

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Calls for Comprehensive Climate Finance Reforms at COP29

Kenya’s delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, stressed urgent need for a system where polluters pay more, and those most affected by climate change receive compensation.

Published

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 11 – Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has outlined Kenya’s priorities for the global climate finance system during the COP29 conference that kicked off on Monday.

Mudavadi, who is also the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, called for substantial reforms to make financial structures more accessible effective, and fair.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking to journalists at Azerbaijan where he is representing President William Ruto, Mudavadi said there is an urgent need for equitable financial frameworks to combat climate change.

“We expect a re-engineering of the financial architecture so that it can be more friendly, making it more accessible and effective,” he told journalists seeking his expectations of the global conference taking place at the capital Baku.

Kenya’s delegation, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi and Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, stressed urgent need for a system where polluters pay more, and those most affected by climate change receive compensation.

“Polluters should pay more, and those who suffer the consequences of climate change should be compensated,” he added.

Kenya’s call for reforms comes amid rising concerns over the lack of adequate financing for developing countries, particularly those in Africa, to address the devastating impacts of climate change.

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s long-standing demand for increased financial support, underscoring that wealthier nations and large polluters must contribute more to tackle climate challenges

Kenya, along with other African nations, has been vocal at COP29 about the need for more accessible climate finance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

African leaders, in particular, are calling for an annual $1 trillion in adaptation funds by 2030 to support vulnerable countries in building resilience against climate impacts.

Mudavadi also emphasized the importance of activating the long-term pandemic fund—an initiative designed to support climate-affected communities and help them recover from crises.

He called for simplifying the process of accessing carbon credits.

Currently, many countries face significant bureaucratic hurdles when attempting to engage in carbon trading mechanisms that would allow them to offset emissions.

“We are also looking forward to the activation of the long-term pandemic fund, as well as a streamlined process to facilitate easier access to carbon credits, without complications,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya has been a vocal advocate for climate justice, with President Ruto positioning sustainability as a core national agenda.

As part of this, the government has worked to ensure that Kenya’s climate action strategies focus on adaptation—helping vulnerable communities build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Kenya is among the countries in Africa experiencing increasingly erratic weather patterns affecting agriculture, water supplies and economic stability.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary’s remarks are aligned with broader discussions at COP29, where nations are discussing the urgent need for a comprehensive, global approach to address climate change.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Key Objectives of COP29

With climate concerns at a peak, this year’s agenda is ambitious, focusing on emission reductions and financial support for vulnerable nations. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed in 1992, established COP as the principal global platform to address climate impacts, attended by 198 nations. COP29 is expected to drive discussions that will impact economic and environmental policies globally, particularly through a push for renewable energy. Agreements could accelerate the shift to clean energy sources like wind and solar, potentially impacting energy prices and air quality, although there may be short-term costs involved in the transition.

Finance in Focus: African Push for Change

Dubbed the “finance COP,” COP29 sees developing nations calling for greater financial support, with African countries advocating for $1 trillion in annual adaptation funding by 2030. This funding would address critical needs in agriculture, health, and infrastructure. African leaders are also calling for international financial reforms to make climate funding more accessible, citing current support as insufficient for the escalating climate challenges. Wealthier countries, including the UK, contribute to climate funds primarily through taxpayer-funded aid budgets, while private institutions are expected to play a growing role in climate financing.

A major topic is the accountability of developing economies like China and the Gulf states. Currently exempt from contributing to climate finance under the Paris Agreement, wealthier nations argue that their contributions are essential to meeting financial targets. These funds are crucial for assisting developing nations in adapting to rising temperatures, which are projected to make 2024 the hottest year on record.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Climate Summit Opens in Baku with Focus on Global Finance, Green Energy Solutions

Kenya's delegation, led by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, is joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William...

4 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Short and Long-Term Effects of COP29 on Climate

These discussions could bring significant changes to daily life worldwide, from energy costs to economic policies.

8 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

CS Duale Leads Kenya’s Delegation to COP 29 in Azerbaijan For Climate Confrence

Kenya has marked climate action as a national imperative, with President William Ruto positioning sustainability as a top agenda.

9 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 chief exec filmed promoting fossil fuel deals

A secret recording shows the chief executive of Azerbaijan's COP29 team, Elnur Soltanov, discussing "investment opportunities" in the state oil and gas company with...

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

President Ruto to Lead Kenya’s Delegation at COP29, Championing Africa’s Climate Finance Agenda

The Kenyan leader will lead a high-level Kenyan delegation, including Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in discussions centered on securing climate finance, advancing adaptation...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29: What you need to know about the global climate summit

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) opens next week in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The summit takes place between 11 and...

4 days ago

Featured

COP29: AI can help develop climate-resistant crops for Africa – but it shouldn’t be left in the hands of corporates

African governments must lobby strongly at COP29 for artificial intelligence to be used to enhance food systems in a way that benefits the most...

November 4, 2024

Sustainability Watch

African Group of Negotiators Urges Climate Finance Framework Ahead of COP29

Kenyan CSOs, represented by the Kenya Platform for Climate Governance (PACJA-Kenya), have already presented a position document calling on global leaders to prioritize financing...

November 2, 2024