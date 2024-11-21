Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya boasts substantial national stocks, President Ruto says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that they don’t have to worry about their next meal stating that the Nation’s food reserves are fully stocked.

In his third State of the Nation Address before Parliament on Thursday Ruto revealed that  Kenya boasts substantial national stocks of foods  including 47 million bags of 90 kilogram bags of maize ,8.8 million bags of beans, 10.4 million bags of wheat and 2.1 million bags of rice .

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said government interventions to boost the Agricultural sector including supporting farmers with subsidized fertilizers have borne immense fruits of increasing the nation’s food security.

“Today, Kenya boasts substantial national stocks. Slowly but surely, we are building a food secure Kenya where families need not worry or worry less about their next meal,” he said.

Ruto noted that the increased agricultural outputs from farmers across the country will help reduce government reliance on costly food imports from other countries.

“This approach, rooted in my administration’s policy to support production rather than subsidized consumption, has already made food more accessible, more affordable to many households,” he added.

In the Sugar sector the Head of State revealed that all the 17 sugar factories across the country are now operational, and are producing enough sugar to serve the local demand.

The President affirmed that In July alone, the domestic sugar production reached 84,000 metric tons, surpassing the national monthly consumption average of 40,000 metric tons.

“For the first time in recent history Kenya is producing enough sugar to meet our local demand. This success is attributed to many factors including subsidized fertilizer for sugarcane farmers,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto added that improved management of the sugar sector has revitalized production and brought the industry back to life. 

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA to pay all October claims by next week: President Ruto

Ruto in his State of the Nation Address delivered before Parliament lauded the milestones achieved under the Digital Health Act

25 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt projects a 5pc GDP growth in 2024: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto now says that the government projects a 5 and 5.6.percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Defends Taifa Care Health Reform, to Prioritize the Poor and Vulnerable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has defended his health reform plan under Taifa Care citing the need to cater to the...

60 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders cancellation of Adani deals following US charges

The President stated that in the face of undisputed evidence or credible information on corruption, he will not hesitate to take decisive action.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

RUTO: All Questions raised by Kenyans must be addressed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has stated that all issues raised by Kenyans on the State of the Nation deserve meaningful...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto: Inflation dropped to 2.7 percent, lowest in the last 17 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – President William Ruto has boasted of his administration’s economic turnaround in the last two years following the drop of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stable Shilling has restored confidence on Kenya’s financial markets: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — President William Ruto has hailed the efforts of his broad-based government in stabilizing the Kenyan shilling, attributing the recent...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US issues travel advisory for Haiti amid rising gang violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The United States of America has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Haiti due to...

2 hours ago