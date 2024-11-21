Kenya boasts substantial national stocks, President Ruto says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that they don’t have to worry about their next meal stating that the Nation’s food reserves are fully stocked.

In his third State of the Nation Address before Parliament on Thursday Ruto revealed that Kenya boasts substantial national stocks of foods including 47 million bags of 90 kilogram bags of maize ,8.8 million bags of beans, 10.4 million bags of wheat and 2.1 million bags of rice .

He said government interventions to boost the Agricultural sector including supporting farmers with subsidized fertilizers have borne immense fruits of increasing the nation’s food security.

“Today, Kenya boasts substantial national stocks. Slowly but surely, we are building a food secure Kenya where families need not worry or worry less about their next meal,” he said.

Ruto noted that the increased agricultural outputs from farmers across the country will help reduce government reliance on costly food imports from other countries.

“This approach, rooted in my administration’s policy to support production rather than subsidized consumption, has already made food more accessible, more affordable to many households,” he added.

In the Sugar sector the Head of State revealed that all the 17 sugar factories across the country are now operational, and are producing enough sugar to serve the local demand.

The President affirmed that In July alone, the domestic sugar production reached 84,000 metric tons, surpassing the national monthly consumption average of 40,000 metric tons.

“For the first time in recent history Kenya is producing enough sugar to meet our local demand. This success is attributed to many factors including subsidized fertilizer for sugarcane farmers,” he stated.

Ruto added that improved management of the sugar sector has revitalized production and brought the industry back to life.

