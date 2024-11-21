Connect with us

Uganda’s veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye stands in the dock at the Makindye Martial Court in Kampala, on November 20, 2024. – Leading Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye appeared in a military court in Kampala on November 20, 2024 after his reported abduction in neighbouring Kenya. (Photo by Badru Katumba / AFP)

Kenya accused of harboring abduction ops after Uganda’s Besigye’s seizure

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The recent abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye in Nairobi has sparked international condemnation and raised concerns over escalating transnational repression in East Africa.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate for Uganda’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and a prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni, was last seen at an apartment complex in Nairobi on the afternoon of November 16, 2024.

His whereabouts remained unknown until November 20, 2024, when family members confirmed he was being held at a military jail in Kampala, Uganda.

In a press statement, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, described the incident as part of “a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression,” citing similar cases of foreign dissidents being abducted on Kenyan soil.

“This abduction, bypassing any formal extradition process, exemplifies how governments are increasingly violating human rights beyond their borders. It sends a chilling message to those opposing the Ugandan government,” Chagutah said.

Dr. Besigye’s lawyers have accused Kenyan and Ugandan authorities of collusion, though Kenya’s government denies any involvement.

Amnesty International has criticized both governments for undermining the rule of law and basic human rights.

On November 20, Dr. Besigye appeared before the Makindye General Court Martial in Kampala, alongside fellow FDC member Haji Obeid Lutale.

Both were charged with security-related offenses, including the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Amnesty International has urged the Ugandan government to cease its crackdown on political dissent and ensure the safety of opposition leaders.

“These abductions and arbitrary detentions are clear violations of international human rights laws and cannot be justified,” Chagutah added.

The incident follows a series of troubling actions involving Ugandan dissidents and other asylum seekers in Kenya.

On July 23, 36 FDC members were arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, and deported to Uganda under terrorism charges, despite entering Kenya legally.

More recently, on October 18, seven Turkish asylum seekers were abducted in Nairobi, with four forcibly returned to Turkey two days later.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

