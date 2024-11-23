Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KeNHA, in a notice to the public, disclosed that the disruption will begin on November 28 and continue through January 17/KeNHA

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces traffic diversion at Haile Selassie roundabout until Jan 17

KeNHA said the disruption will primarily affect the roundabout on Uhuru Highway and is necessary to facilitate the construction of a pedestrian underpass.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at Haile Selassie Roundabout.

KeNHA, in a notice to the public, disclosed that the disruption will begin on November 28 and continue through January 17.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to KeNHA, the disruption will primarily affect the roundabout on Uhuru Highway and is necessary to facilitate the construction of a pedestrian underpass.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) would like to inform the public of a temporary traffic disruption at Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8) Road,” read a notice from its Director General, Kungu Ndung’u.

“This is due to scheduled roadworks for the construction of a pedestrian underpass, which will commence from Thursday, November 28, 2024, to Friday, January 17, 2025.”

He urged motorists and other road users to follow the proposed traffic management plan, adhere to road signs, and cooperate with police and traffic marshals stationed at the site to ensure smooth traffic flow during the disruption period.

Kungu added that the initiative is part of KeNHA’s commitment to enhancing road safety and improving infrastructure under its vision.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

6 arrested in drug trafficking raids in Isiolo and Nairobi

In the first operation along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, detectives apprehended four crew members of a bus heading to Nairobi after discovering 16.7 kilograms of...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

1 day ago

Top stories

7 Killed, Dozens Displaced in Nairobi’s Majengo Slums Fire

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Seven people, including three family members, perished in a fire that broke out in Majengo slums, Nairobi on Tuesday...

3 days ago

County News

Woodley MCA says due process followed in estate demolitions

Ngibuini reiterated his unwavering support for the affected families, explaining that residents had received eviction notices. This prompted some to leave voluntarily, while others...

3 days ago

County News

6 arrested for staging robberies while posing as PSV Operators in Parklands

The thugs, posing as matatu operators heading to town, picked a passenger at Kempinski only for part of the gang to disembark from the...

September 19, 2024

CITY HALL

Sakaja to appoint 11 Level 4 hospital CEOs as City Hall cascades Level 5 model

The decision aims to strengthen governance, operational efficiency, and service provision in Nairobi’s healthcare system.

September 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

One Killed, Six Injured in Moyale-Nairobi Route Attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3-One person was killed, and six others were injured Monday night when armed assailants opened fire on two vehicles along the...

September 3, 2024

County News

Ngara gas explosion traced to wholesale supplier, no casualties reported

A police report circulated on Sunday indicated an explosion of cooking gas cylinders at an outlet along Desai Road triggred the 5am incident.

September 1, 2024