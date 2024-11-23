KeNHA announces traffic diversion at Haile Selassie roundabout until Jan 17

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at Haile Selassie Roundabout.

KeNHA, in a notice to the public, disclosed that the disruption will begin on November 28 and continue through January 17.

According to KeNHA, the disruption will primarily affect the roundabout on Uhuru Highway and is necessary to facilitate the construction of a pedestrian underpass.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) would like to inform the public of a temporary traffic disruption at Haile Selassie Roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8) Road,” read a notice from its Director General, Kungu Ndung’u.

“This is due to scheduled roadworks for the construction of a pedestrian underpass, which will commence from Thursday, November 28, 2024, to Friday, January 17, 2025.”

He urged motorists and other road users to follow the proposed traffic management plan, adhere to road signs, and cooperate with police and traffic marshals stationed at the site to ensure smooth traffic flow during the disruption period.

Kungu added that the initiative is part of KeNHA’s commitment to enhancing road safety and improving infrastructure under its vision.

