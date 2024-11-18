Connect with us

Capital Health

KEMSA’s Technology and Smart Net Distribution Project Honored at Global Health Supply Chain Summit

Among 31 international entries, KEMSA’s two projects emerged as finalists, highlighting Kenya’s health supply chain technology advancements.

Published

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 18 — The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has received global recognition at the Global Health Supply Chain Summit (GHSCS) in Lagos, Nigeria, for its pioneering Integrated Logistics Management Information System (i-LMIS) and Last Mile Smart Net Distribution Project.

KEMSA’s i-LMIS system, praised for enhancing commodity security, accurate forecasting, and optimized demand planning, earned acclaim for its effectiveness in improving the distribution of critical health supplies.

The Smart Net Distribution Project, meanwhile, leverages the Digital LEAP platform, an innovative tool that enabled the distribution of 15.3 million mosquito nets across 22 counties, benefiting over five million households in malaria-prone areas.

“We are honoured to receive these awards, affirming our commitment to using technology to improve health outcomes,” said KEMSA CEO Dr. Waqo Ejersa.

He added that i-LMIS plays a pivotal role in tracking funding and issuing alerts to prevent stockouts, ensuring reliable access to essential health supplies.

Developed by KEMSA’s ICT team, i-LMIS incorporates tools such as the Commodity Early Warning and Alert System (CEWAS) and the electronic Proof of Delivery (e-POD) application, enhancing transparency and accountability across Kenya’s health supply chain.

The system, initially piloted for the Family Planning Program with support from UNFPA, has expanded to cover HIV, TB, Malaria, Non-Communicable Diseases, Oncology, and more, impacting all 47 counties in Kenya.

Dr. Ejersa extended gratitude to KEMSA’s global partners, including UNFPA, USAID-PMI, Global Fund, UNICEF, and Path International, whose support has been instrumental in these advancements.

He emphasized that KEMSA’s technology-driven approach not only advances Kenya’s health systems but also serves as a model for other countries.

The acknowledgement at GHSCS underscores Kenya’s leading role in health supply chain innovation, with KEMSA’s initiatives showcasing the transformative potential of digital health solutions.

