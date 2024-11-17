Connect with us

KDF retirees urged to ensure safe custody of their crucial documents

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya defence forces retirees have been urged to ensure safe custody of their documents which are invaluable in accessing services and benefits.

Siaya county defence forces comrades association (DEFOCA) chairman, Boniface Owino Kotaya says a number of the military veterans and their dependants have been facing challenges due to the loss of the crucial documents such as the discharge certificate that are always crucial for processing of dues.

Speaking during the 10th anniversary of the Alego Usonga Military Retirees Organisation (ALUMIRO) in Siaya town, Kotaya called on those who lose such documents to make efforts to acquire police abstract to enable them process replacements.

He urged spouses of the military veterans to help guard the documents jealously as they may determine what the future portends to them.

“We have veterans, some of who fought in the world war two who are still benefitting because they kept their documents safe” said Kotaya adding “I am surprised that some of us don’t care much about the documents once we leave service”.

He called on the retirees to join hands with the community and engage in positive development initiatives that will ensure long life.

Addressing the occasion, the secretary of the Ugenya Ugunja veterans, Tom Juma Otieno called for the formation of the Siaya chapter of the veterans association to enable them reap the fruits of the Military Veterans act, 2022.

“I talked to the chairman of the Military Veterans Advisory committee, major general (rtd) Lucas Tumbo who would have liked to be here with us but due to other commitments, he could not make it. His view is that we open a Siaya chapter as soon as possible,” said Otieno.

Otieno stressed the need for the veterans to come together to support each other in various ventures.

The founder chairperson of ALUMIRO, Celestine Omondi Owade said the organization currently has 44 members.

Apart from helping each other, Owade said the organization has been participating in community environmental campaigns where they have planted trees at Karapul as well as Malomba primary and secondary schools.

The chief guest during the occasion, Wilfred Daudi who represented Siaya county commissioner, Norbert Komora hailed the veterans for their service to the country during their hey-day.

KNA

