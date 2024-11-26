KDF, British army test tactical engagement simulation technology

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – The British Army and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has concluded a six-week joint military training exercise dubbed Haraka Storm Bravo.

The annual exercise, which ran through October and November 2024, took place at the Ole Naishu training area in Laikipia County.

This year’s training included advanced Tactical Engagement Simulation (TES) equipment, an innovative training tool designed to enhance tactical effectiveness.

TES technology uses computerised vests that record and transmit tactical data, allowing control units to track and analyse the position, movement, and actions of each soldier during field exercises. Key metrics such as firing accuracy, speed, and direction are captured and reviewed to refine tactical techniques and improve overall operational efficiency.

The exercise was witnessed by senior UK and KDF officials, including the UK Defence Adviser, Brigadier Olly Bryant,KDF General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command, Major General Kutto Commander 2 Mechanised Brigade, Brigadier William Kamoiro, Kenya Army Chief of Training, Brigadier Mzee and Commanding Officer 5KR, Lieutenant Colonel Mulwa.

Kenya Army Chief of Training Brigadier William Kamoiro highlighted the benefits of TES in improving training outcomes stating that the technology will save the battle group from wasting live ammunition as the team perfects their skills.

“The technology to review the exercise, enabled by the use of TES equipment, not only introduces realism into the exercise but also saves the battle group from wasting live ammunition as the team perfects their skills,” he said.

The combined training offers the two battle groups an opportunity to exchange experience and use technology like the TES program which brings all battle groups’ activities into a virtual world.

“The British Army’s 2 Rifles and KDF’s Bravo Company of 5KR have demonstrated well-trained battle groups who know what they are doing and how to target and clear the enemy to achieve the set objective. I can confidently report that through the joint exercise, the soldiers are ready for deployment,” he added.

Major James Athow-Frost, overseeing BATUK’s Tactical Operations, noted that Kenya offers an incredible terrain for the British troops to train enabling the units to be prepared for operations in demanding terrain areas.

“Kenya offers an incredible terrain for the British troops to train – hot and arid locations and living in basic camps in the bush. This enables the units to be prepared for operations in demanding terrain,” he stated.

The joint training exercise is part of the UK-Kenya defence partnership, with agreement enabling up to six light infantry battle groups to conduct annual training in Kenya.

These exercises are designed to prepare troops for global deployment

Kenya remains one of the UK’s leading defence partners in East Africa. The UK and Kenya share a long and proud history of military cooperation, working together across land, sea, and air to address shared challenges and ensure the safety of their citizens.

