EDUCATION

KCSE ends with 621 exam malpractice cases under review

Speaking on Friday in Nakuru, Ogamba stated that these cases were reported across 198 examination centers out of a total of 10,754 centers nationwide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba revealed a total of 621 cases of examination malpractices have been recorded as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams came to a close on Friday.

Speaking on Friday in Nakuru, Ogamba said the cases were reported across 198 examination centers out of a total of 10,754 centers nationwide.

“During the administration of the 2024 KCSE examination, 621 candidates out of 965,501 have been found engaging in examination malpractices, including being found with unauthorized written materials, mobile phones, collusion, question papers on social media, and impersonation,” Ogamba said.

He noted that investigations into these cases are ongoing, and those found guilty will face legal action.

The CS also mentioned that twenty-eight candidates undertook exams in hospitals, as incidents of deaths were reported.

Ogamba further revealed that a total of 32,800 examiners had been contracted, an increase from last year, to ensure the timely and accurate marking of exams.

This follows several reports of malpractices since the exams began nationwide. The cases have involved supervisors, teachers, students, and even managers at the exam centers, some of whom have been arrested and arraigned in court.

A total of 965,501 candidates sat for the KCSE exams, while over 1 million candidates took the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams in 2024.

