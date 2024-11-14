Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops urge swift action on rising femicide cases

The statement come in the wake of growing concerns over the cold blooded killing of women in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14— The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the growing number of women killings in the country.

In a joint statement read by chairperson Maurice Muhatia, the clerics decried the rising wave of violence noting that it has shaken families across the nation.

KCCB highlighted the brutal murders, injuries, and disappearances of women, many of which have occurred in the wake of the June 2024 Gen-Z demonstrations.

“We decry the increasing murder of women. This has caused great consternation, anger, and disgust,” said Muhatia.

“Many families are still grappling with the loss of their loved ones, their children who were brutally killed, injured, or went missing following the violent clashes during the demonstrations.”

The bishops urged the government to prioritize the safety and protection of women, stressing that it is the state’s constitutional responsibility to ensure the right to life for all its citizens.

They reminded the authorities that the Constitution of Kenya mandates the protection of life, dignity, and security for every individual, regardless of their gender or social standing.

The bishops also appealed to the wider Kenyan society to stand in solidarity with the victims of violence, particularly women, and to work together to address the root causes of such brutality.

The statement come in the wake of growing concerns over the cold blooded killing of women in the country.

Yesterday, the mutilated body of a 19-year-old woman identified as Sharon Atieno was discovered in a banana farm in Kiambaa hours after she went for a stroll.

According to police, the motive of the murder has not been established.

In a separate incident, Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect believed to have killed his female employer on Sunday, at Njathaini area in Kasarani.

Earlier, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris called on the government to set aside a police unit to ensure the safety of women across Nairobi and its environs.

