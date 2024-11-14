KCCB calls for urgent action on rising femicide cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 — The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the growing killings of women in the country.

In a joint statement read by its Chairperson, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, the clerics decried the rising wave of violence, noting that it has shaken families across the nation.

The KCCB highlighted the brutal murders, injuries, and disappearances of women, many of which have occurred following the June 2024 Gen-Z demonstrations.

“We decry the increasing murder of women. This has caused great consternation, anger, and disgust,” said Muhatia said on Thursday.

“Many families are still grappling with the loss of their loved ones—their children who were brutally killed, injured, or went missing during the violent clashes at the demonstrations.”

State’s reposibility to protect life

The bishops urged the government to prioritize the safety and protection of women, stressing that it is the state’s constitutional responsibility to ensure the right to life for all citizens.

They reminded the authorities that the Constitution of Kenya mandates the protection of life, dignity, and security for every individual, regardless of gender or social standing.

The bishops also appealed to the wider Kenyan society to stand in solidarity with the victims of violence, particularly women, and to work together to address the root causes of such brutality.

Their statement comes amid growing concerns over the spate of killings targeting women in the country.

On Wednesday, the mutilated body of a 19-year-old woman, identified as Sharon Atieno, was discovered in a banana farm in Kiambaa just hours after she went for a walk.

Police a yet to establish the motive for the murder.

In a separate incident, police on Wednesday arrested a suspect believed to have killed his female employer on Sunday in the Njathaini area of Kasarani.

Earlier, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris called on the government to establish a dedicated police unit to ensure the safety of women across Nairobi and its environs.

