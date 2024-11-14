Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The KCCB highlighted the brutal murders, injuries, and disappearances of women, many of which have occurred following the June 2024 Gen-Z demonstrations/KCCB

NATIONAL NEWS

KCCB calls for urgent action on rising femicide cases

In a joint statement read by its Chairperson, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, the clerics decried the rising wave of violence, noting that it has shaken families across the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 — The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the growing killings of women in the country.

In a joint statement read by its Chairperson, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, the clerics decried the rising wave of violence, noting that it has shaken families across the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The KCCB highlighted the brutal murders, injuries, and disappearances of women, many of which have occurred following the June 2024 Gen-Z demonstrations.

“We decry the increasing murder of women. This has caused great consternation, anger, and disgust,” said Muhatia said on Thursday.

“Many families are still grappling with the loss of their loved ones—their children who were brutally killed, injured, or went missing during the violent clashes at the demonstrations.”

State’s reposibility to protect life

The bishops urged the government to prioritize the safety and protection of women, stressing that it is the state’s constitutional responsibility to ensure the right to life for all citizens.

They reminded the authorities that the Constitution of Kenya mandates the protection of life, dignity, and security for every individual, regardless of gender or social standing.

The bishops also appealed to the wider Kenyan society to stand in solidarity with the victims of violence, particularly women, and to work together to address the root causes of such brutality.

Their statement comes amid growing concerns over the spate of killings targeting women in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Wednesday, the mutilated body of a 19-year-old woman, identified as Sharon Atieno, was discovered in a banana farm in Kiambaa just hours after she went for a walk.

Police a yet to establish the motive for the murder.

In a separate incident, police on Wednesday arrested a suspect believed to have killed his female employer on Sunday in the Njathaini area of Kasarani.

Earlier, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris called on the government to establish a dedicated police unit to ensure the safety of women across Nairobi and its environs.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Sakaja Announces Construction of Safe Houses for Gender Violence Victims

This follows concerns over the increasing number of femicide cases in the country, particularly the capital, Nairobi.

November 3, 2024

Kenya

Women Urged to Prioritize Safety Amid Alarming Rise in Femicide Cases

This comes as Kenya reports 97 cases of femicide in the past three months, highlighting an alarming rise in gender-based violence.

October 31, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt vows sustained efforts to tackle femicide, GBV

Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe affirmed government commitment to ensuring justice to victims while collaboratively addressing cultural and societal biases that perpetuate femicide and...

October 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Rights Groups Urge President Ruto to Declare Femicide a National Crisis Amid Rising Cases

The coalition, comprising FIDA-Kenya, Siasa Place, and the Centre for Community Development and Human Rights, expressed grief and outrage at what they describe as...

October 29, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Clerics call for urgent listing of IEBC commissioners

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, SUPKEM Deputy Chairman Muhadhar Ahmed stated that the failure to constitute the IEBC is a gross injustice...

October 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Apostolic Nuncio roots for unity as KCCB urges dialogue

Archbishop van Megen who spoke during the installation of Bishop Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, the Nuncio asserted the church's commitment...

July 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops disaffiliate with petition to remove Ruto from office

In its communique issued at the installation of Peter Makau as the Bishop Coadjutor of Isiolo, KCCB instead urged the youth to engage the...

July 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto meets Catholic Bishops after protest on policy shift

The meeting attended by KCCB Chairperson Archbishop Maurice Muhatia (Kisumu) and Vice Chairperson Archbishop Anthony Muheria (Nyeri) came just a day after the conference...

April 13, 2024