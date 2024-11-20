Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua demands accountability over Besigye's abduction in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has demanded accountability from Kenyan security agencies regarding the alleged abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye in Nairobi and his subsequent detention in a Ugandan military jail.

Karua, speaking moments before Besighye was arraigned in a military court in Uganda, criticized the incident in a statement on Wednesday, describing it as a violation of both local and international laws.

She called for transparent and lawful cross-border cooperation between Kenya and Uganda.

“We hold both the Governments of Kenya and Uganda responsible for the safety and whereabouts of Dr. Besigye and challenge them to conduct their cross-border operations in accordance with their respective laws and international human rights law,” Karua stated.

Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and outspoken critic of President Yoweri Museveni, attended a book launch hosted by Karua in Nairobi on Saturday.

His wife Winnie Byanyima said Besigye was forcibly taken, transported across the border to Uganda, and was being held in a military facility.

Karua, whose book launch the Ugandan opposition figure was attending before his abduction, termed the circumstances sorrounding his return to Uganda as illegal.

“This emerging pattern of kidnapping foreign nationals from Kenyan soil, followed by illegal and forced return and detention in their home countries, does not bode well, especially for us in East Africa.”

Illegal return

The reported abduction comes months after thirty-six Ugandan activists linked to Besigye were arrested in Kisumu, forcibly taken to Uganda, charged with treason, and detained in Kitalya Prison.

The activists, who were later released on bail, pleaded not guilty and claimed they were attending a workshop at the time of their arrest.

Karua noted similar incidents, such as the abduction of Turkish refugees in Kenya and their forced return to Turkey, calling these actions blatant violations of international law, including the principle of non-refoulement.

Karua urged the immediate and unconditional release of Besigye.

“These inhumane and illegal practices are informed by intimidation, malice, and impunity, and they violate both municipal and international law.”

She emphasized that the constitutions of Kenya and Uganda, along with the East African Community (EAC) Treaty, mandate strict adherence to the rule of law. She warned that such actions undermine the safety of East Africans traveling within the region.

“This trend of blatant violations of national, regional, and international law, particularly targeting opposition figures, is sinister and does not augur well for our safety as East Africans when we visit Jumuiya countries,” Karua stated.

