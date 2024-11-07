Connect with us

Politics

Kamala concedes to Trump, promises peaceful transition

Harris acknowledged that the election outcome was not what they had hoped for or what they had been fighting for, but affirmed that “the light of America’s promise will always burn bright.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – United States Vice President Kamala Harris has congratulated President-Elect Donald Trump on his election win as she conceded on Thursday.

The Democratic Party candidate pledged to support a smooth and peaceful transition of power from President Joe Biden’s administration.

In a statement, Harris acknowledged that the election outcome was not what they had hoped for or what they had been fighting for, but affirmed that “the light of America’s promise will always burn bright.”

“We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I told him that we will support him and his team with the transition and ensure a peaceful transfer of power,” she said.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign—the fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all people, for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at its best.”

Harris had launched a 107-day campaign after President Biden withdrew from the race, positioning her as the Democratic candidate.

Her concession stands in contrast to Trump’s response after losing to Biden and Harris in the 2020 election, when he did not formally concede.

Second nonconsecutive term

Trump’s victory marks the first time in over 130 years that a former president has returned to the White House for a nonconsecutive second term.

Trump’s decisive win over Harris, who had been seeking to become the first female president, capped a highly competitive election season that resulted in the Republican’s return to power.

Trump celebrated his triumph in West Palm Beach on Wednesday morning.

“This will truly be the golden age of America—that’s what we must have,” he declared to jubilant supporters.

“This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

His victory was further bolstered by his party’s projected win of the Senate, a result that strengthens his mandate as he heads into his second term.

