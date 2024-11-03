Kaluma Says Interior CS Position Should Be Given To A Luo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 3 — Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has proposed that the position of Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of the National Government be given to a member of the Luo community.

The post fell vacant when President William Ruto appointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki to be his Deputy following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, leaving a void in the powerful Interior docket.

In a statement, Kaluma emphasized the community’s role as staunch defenders of human rights and fundamental freedoms, asserting that this merits their representation in the Cabinet.

“Let all communities in Kenya receive their rightful constitutional share of public service appointments. The position of Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of the National Government should go to a Luo. Luos are the greatest defenders of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Kaluma said.

President Ruto faces the challenge of appointing a successor who can maintain momentum in security, governance, and public trust.

Sources indicate that Environment CS Aden Duale and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah are potential candidates for the position. However, Ichung’wah, while appreciative of the speculation, has reaffirmed his commitment to Parliament and stated that he is not seeking a cabinet role.

Additionally, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has been mentioned in discussions regarding the position, with some claims suggesting it was reserved for Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. Junet has since dismissed these claims, clarifying that he is not pursuing the role and that the ODM party does not expect another party member to be appointed by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“As much as an opportunity to serve fellow Kenyans in any capacity is always welcome, I wish to inform the public that I am neither one of the individuals angling for the job, nor has the ODM party expressed any interest in seeking to have another party expert join the government in that capacity,” Junet said.

Security experts have said that the next Interior Cabinet Secretary will need to adeptly navigate a complex landscape of security, governance, and public confidence, building upon the solid foundation laid by Kindiki.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author