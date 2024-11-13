Kalonzo says Azimio in talks with like-minded parties to consolidate opposition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has confirmed that the Azimio coalition is in active talks with other parties and individuals of like mind as it seeks to strengthen its position as the main opposition force in Kenya.

The former Vice President emphasized that this strategy was crucial for ensuring effective checks on the government ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We will work with everybody to consolidate the opposition,” Musyoka said.

“We believe it is good and we talk to everyone so that we build a strong coalition.”

Musyoka’s remarks come amid growing tensions within the Azimio coalition, which has been grappling with internal divisions and defections in recent weeks.

The latest blow to the coalition came from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), which announced its decision to pull out following a National Executive Council meeting.

DAP leader Eugene Wamalwa accused some leaders within Azimio of collaborating with the ruling regime to pass controversial bills and government programs that were unpopular with the public.

Earlier, Martha Karua’s Narc party withdrew from the coalition after a faction of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders joined President William Ruto’s administration as part of the Broad-Based Government initiative.

The defections have raised questions about the future of the Azimio coalition, with critics suggesting that the opposition’s unity is in jeopardy, sentiments that Musyoka now downplays.

