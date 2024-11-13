Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo says Azimio in talks with like-minded parties to consolidate opposition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has confirmed that the Azimio coalition is in active talks with other parties and individuals of like mind as it seeks to strengthen its position as the main opposition force in Kenya.

The former Vice President emphasized that this strategy was crucial for ensuring effective checks on the government ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We will work with everybody to consolidate the opposition,” Musyoka said.

“We believe it is good and we talk to everyone so that we build a strong coalition.”

Musyoka’s remarks come amid growing tensions within the Azimio coalition, which has been grappling with internal divisions and defections in recent weeks.

The latest blow to the coalition came from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), which announced its decision to pull out following a National Executive Council meeting.

DAP leader Eugene Wamalwa accused some leaders within Azimio of collaborating with the ruling regime to pass controversial bills and government programs that were unpopular with the public.

Earlier, Martha Karua’s Narc party withdrew from the coalition after a faction of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders joined President William Ruto’s administration as part of the Broad-Based Government initiative.

The defections have raised questions about the future of the Azimio coalition, with critics suggesting that the opposition’s unity is in jeopardy, sentiments that Musyoka now downplays.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(VIDEO) Azimio coalition in talks with like-minded parties as it seeks to consolidate Opposition – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks MPs nod on proposal to bar foreign firms access to tenders below Sh1bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – All tenders less than one billion shillings will henceforth be exclusive to local companies, should parliament give nod to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probing murder of 19-year-old woman in Kiambaa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Police are investigating the murder of a 19 – year-old woman whose mutilated body was discovered in a banana...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah unveils legislative reforms to boost economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has outlined a comprehensive package of legislative reforms aimed at fostering economic growth...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police arrest suspect who killed employer in Kasarani

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13- Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed his employer on Sunday, at Njathaini area in Kasarani. In a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA CEO Elijah Wachira suspended to pave way for investigations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer Elijah Wachira has been suspended to allow for ongoing investigations. According to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Another suspect in connection with Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko’s murder arrested

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 13-Police have arrested the seventh suspect in connection with the recent murder of Wells Fargo’s Human Resource Manager, Willis Ayieko. According...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department issues heavy rains advisory across the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13—The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rains in several parts of the country starting Wednesday. The department forecasts...

3 hours ago