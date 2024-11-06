Connect with us

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo calls on IEBC to emulate US in election results transmission

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to draw lessons from the United States on the efficient management of elections, citing the recent swift and transparent results of the American presidential polls.

While congratulated Trump on his election victory moday, Musyoka said that the transparency and efficiency exhibited in the U.S elections suggests the need for reforms that prioritize the timely and credible communication of results to the Kenyan electorate.

“I believe Kenya, and in particular the IEBC, can learn from the United States about how to conduct a free, fair, and credible election,” he added. “I wish you every success and look forward to working with you.”

Musyoka’s statement aligns with long-standing calls for the IEBC to improve on technological and operational aspects of Kenya’s election management, especially in vote tallying and result announcement, which has historically faced delays.

The Wiper Party commended the American electoral process and the promptness with which the U.S. election results were handled.

Over 150 million Americans cast their votes on November 5, and the results were tallied and announced within 24 hours, a standard Musyoka believes the IEBC should aspire to.

“I extend my congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. Americans have placed their trust in your ideas and leadership, as evidenced by the outcomes of the electoral college and popular vote,” Musyoka said.

His remarks come at a time when Kenya is yet to recruit new commissioners into the electoral body raising concerns over preparation for future elections.

On October 16, The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) have jointly called for the establishment of a Selection Panel to recruit Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, SUPKEM Deputy Chairman Muhadhar Ahmed stated that the failure to constitute the IEBC is a gross injustice to the people of Kenya.

He warned that the situation risks destabilizing the nation.

“The constitutional rights of residents in counties without Deputy Governors, constituencies without Members of the National Assembly, and wards without Members of County Assemblies are being violated since they cannot elect their representatives,” said Ahmed.

‘Massive corruption’

He further noted, “Politicians are engaging in massive ethnic mobilization for political activism, ostensibly in preparation for the 2027 General Elections.”

NCCK, KCCB and SUPKEM decried what he termed as massive and gross corruption continues to permeate every sector and level of the nation. The impunity being displayed by national and county government officials is nauseating and is killing the soul of the nation. God is certain to punish a nation that allows itself to worship greed and corruption.”

“How can both the National Assembly and Senate consistently lack a quorum to discuss matters important to the citizens, yet be fully present to deliberate on agendas driven by State House? To whom will Kenyans turn for rescue from the emerging parliamentary tyranny?” Ahmed asked.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

