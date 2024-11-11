Judiciary expands access to justice in Kilgoris with new court infrastructure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILGORIS, Kenya, Nov 11 – The Judiciary has expanded access to justice in Kilgoris with the opening of the Environment and Land Court, Solar Power Station and the Court Annexed Mediation Registry in collaboration with the County Government of Narok. Chief Justice Martha Koome acknowledged that the court will address needs of the region.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our shared journey to make justice more accessible and responsive to the needs of our communities. We gather to inaugurate several landmark projects that not only expand our court infrastructure but embody our commitment to sustainable, accessible, and people-centred justice for all Kenyans,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said.

The Chief Justice explained that widening access to justice across Kenya required similar partnerships, especially given the budgetary constraints that the Judiciary faces.

“The work accomplished here in Kilgoris is an exemplary model of what local partnerships can achieve – one that I hope will inspire similar initiatives across Kenya. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Kilgoris NG-CDF for recognizing the need to invest in justice infrastructure and for joining hands with the Judiciary to deliver a court building that will serve the needs of Kilgoris and the larger Transmara area,” CJ Koome outlined.

She said the collaboration was a reflection of the principles outlined in the Judiciary’s institutional blueprint, Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ), which emphasizes “deepened partnerships to enhance coordination in the administration of justice.”

Such partnerships, the CJ explained were crucial especially in the vast Narok County, given that Kilgoris lies approximately 177 kilometres from Narok town which has forced litigants to endure long and costly journeys.

“The establishment of the Kilgoris Environment and Land Court brings justice closer to home for thousands of residents. Our goal is that no Kenyan should travel more than 100 kilometres to access justice. Today’s official opening of this building represents a significant step toward that vision.”

She acknowledged that Narok County had experienced rising land disputes due to increasing population which necessitated the establishment of the Environment and Land Court in Kilgoris, to ensure that residents have a forum for resolving land disputes locally, fostering stability and a conducive environment for sustainable agricultural development.

“I am also grateful to the County Government of Narok for its steadfast support. Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu’s past commitment to donate land and support the construction of courts in Olkurto, Angata Barikoi, and Loita reflects the importance of local leadership in promoting accessible justice.”

CJ Koome revealed that the Judiciary had received a request for a Magistrates Court to be gazetted in Transmara South, operating from Lolgorian Town and indicated that there would be collaboration with the county government to finalize the pending processes relating to the registration and setting up of infrastructure on the designated land.

“Similarly, in Transmara East, we are working to establish a permanent Magistrates Court at Emurua Dikkir, a crucial step towards bringing justice closer to the residents of Transmara East. We will work with the County Government and the local leadership there to fast-track this project and ensure that the residents of Transmara East have access to court infrastructure within their sub-county.”

CJ Koome said the establishment of the CAM registry offered a unique opportunity for parties to collaboratively reach a mutually agreeable solution without the adversarial nature of traditional litigation.

“This process promotes dialogue and understanding, encouraging parties to look beyond the immediate dispute and consider the underlying interests and relationships involved. Especially in close-knit communities such as here in Transmara, where personal and family ties are often intertwined with business and land matters, mediation serves as a constructive approach to prevent the erosion of these valuable connections.”

In his remarks, Governor Ntutu said the opening of the Kilgoris Environment and Land Court building embodies our joint commitment to resolving disputes that are crucial to the sustainable use of land and natural resources.

“Indeed, it is a timely and pertinent response to the unique challenges facing communities in Narok County and beyond, where issues relating to land and environment are not just legal matters, but also integral to cultural and economic livelihoods”. Governor, Narok County, Patrick Ole Ntutu

On her part, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya noted that as the people of Kilgoris celebrate this milestone, the whole nation witnesses a powerful truth of our promise to make justice accessible is not merely a goal but a lived reality.

