Joseph Muraya Elected CJAK Chairperson, Vows to Champion Journalists’ Rights, Mental Wellness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Joseph Muraya, a seasoned journalist and a leading figure in Kenya’s crime reporting landscape, has been elected as the 3rd Chairperson of the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK).

Mombasa-based Journalist Farhiya Hussein was elected his Vice Chairperson, Brian Obuya Secretary General, Manase Otsialo Deputy Secretary General and Joseph Ndunda Treasurer.

With a legacy of advocacy, integrity, and innovation, Muraya’s victory is seen as a pivotal moment for the association and the broader community of journalists reporting on the country’s human rights, security, governance and justice.

Muraya played a crucial role in the formation and structuring of the association, serving as its inaugural and elected Secretary General.

His tenure was marked by significant achievements, including the establishment of foundational structures, editing CJAK’s flagship publication Shahid and initiating a groundbreaking Mental Wellness Programme to support journalists grappling with the pressures of covering crime.

In his victory speech, he acknowledged the collective efforts that have built CJAK into a respected institution.

He emphasized that his election as Chairperson is not a personal triumph but a shared success, honoring past members who laid the groundwork for CJAK’s mission.

“I am standing on the shoulders of those who have given so much to CJAK,” Muraya said, underscoring his respect for the association’s founders and contributors.

He highlighted the importance of truth-telling and the dangers faced by those who report on sensitive and complex stories.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We carry not just a vision, but a duty—to uphold the truth, champion the rights of journalists, and ensure the freedom and safety of those who courageously report on crime and justice,” he declared.

His leadership philosophy is grounded in collaboration, unity, and resilience.

He envisions a CJAK that is a “beacon of resilience, unity, and influence,” one that provides steadfast support to its members, from young reporters to seasoned professionals.

Acknowledging that the road ahead will not be easy, Muraya said the new Council is prepared to face the challenges head-on.

He said the new team is determined to bolster CJAK’s structures, increase its visibility, and expand its influence in national conversations on media freedom and security.

One of new Council’s core initiatives will be the continued advocacy for journalists’ mental wellness, recognizing that covering crime often comes with emotional and psychological tolls.

The team aims to foster a supportive environment where journalists can access resources and training to build resilience.

Muraya said partnerships with media organizations, civil society, and government will be crucial in achieving these goals, providing members with more opportunities to grow, learn, and excel in their careers.

The new CJAK council’s leadership comes at a time when journalism in Kenya faces both challenges and opportunities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rise of digital platforms, the evolving media landscape, and the need for accurate, unbiased crime reporting make CJAK’s role more critical than ever.

CJAK is seeking to strengthen its advocacy, mentor young journalists, and reinforce its commitment to the safety of those who report from the frontlines of crime and justice.

About The Author