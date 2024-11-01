I’ve been a lonely voice in the presidency for two years — help me: Ruto to Kindiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 — President William Ruto has urged his newly sworn-in Deputy, Kithure Kindiki, to assist him in fulfilling his promises to Kenyans and advancing the nation’s agenda.

In a statement that appeared aimed at his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto remarked that his voice within the executive had nearly been drowned during his tenure.

“I have almost become a lonely voice in the executive—please help me,” Ruto appealed to Kindiki.

“I am confident that you [Kindiki] will bring what I have missed over the past two years.”

Ruto emphasized that failure is not an option in implementing his administration’s agenda.

He highlighted energy and housing as two key sectors where he needs Kindiki’s support.

“Our manifesto is clear. We are implementing it page by page, paragraph by paragraph. Failure is not an option,” Ruto stated.

He further asserted that Kindiki’s swearing-in exemplifies Kenya’s commitment to democracy and constitutional adherence.

“We are a democracy; we believe in the Constitution and the rule of law,” he added.

The President also challenged leaders across the country to serve Kenyans impartially, noting, “None of us, regardless of the office we hold, is greater than our Constitution.”

During the ceremony, Kindiki pledged to perform his duties diligently, assuring President Ruto that he would not disappoint.

Kindiki, who officially assumed office on Friday following the October 17 impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, vowed to follow Ruto’s lead in executing his responsibilities.

Addressing Kenyans shortly after his swearing-in, Kindiki expressed his commitment to a transformative agenda for Kenya, promising to support Ruto in building a more prosperous nation.

“I have been your political student for nearly 20 years, and nothing has taught me more than the years I have walked and served alongside you in various capacities,” Kindiki said.

He pledged to serve under Ruto and provide the assistance needed to advance the country’s development.

