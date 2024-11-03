Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

World

Iran’s supreme leader vows “teeth-breaking response” against Israel, U.S.

Khamenei also urged the Iranian people to fight against the “global arrogance” decisively without hesitation. 

Published

TEHRAN, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed on Saturday that Israel and the United States would face a “teeth-breaking response” for their actions against Iran and “the resistance front,” according to a statement on his official website.

Speaking to students in Tehran, Khamenei warned that both Israel and its primary supporter, the United States, would be punished for their military action against Iran and “resistance groups” in West Asia. “The enemies… will undoubtedly receive a teeth-breaking response,” he stated. He added that Iran was fully prepared with military, political, and logistical measures to counter “global arrogance” — a term Iranian officials use to refer to the U.S. and its allies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Khamenei also urged the Iranian people to fight against the “global arrogance” decisively without hesitation. 

Referring to recent Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon, Khamenei argued that U.S. support for these attacks exposed “the hypocrisy of American human rights claims.” The Israel Defense Forces announced last week that it conducted “precise and targeted” airstrikes on targets in Iran in response to recent attacks from the country. Iran’s air defense headquarters said it successfully countered the Israeli attacks, which resulted in only “limited damage.” 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

What the US election outcome means for Ukraine, Gaza and world conflict

We live in a world where the value of US global influence is under question. Regional powers are going their own way, autocratic regimes...

4 days ago

World

Gaza aid fears as Israel bans UN Palestinian refugee agency

oCT 29 – Israel’s parliament has voted to pass legislation banning the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) from operating within Israel and Israeli-occupied East...

5 days ago

World

Hezbollah drone attack kills four Israeli soldiers and injures 58

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said targeted a training camp of the IDF's Golani Brigade in the area, which is...

October 15, 2024

Top stories

Kenyans in Lebanon Urged to Register for Evacuation By Saturday As Crisis Escalates

The ongoing conflict in Lebanon follows more than a year of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. On October 7, Hamas...

October 12, 2024

World

Israel Declares UN Chief Guterres ‘Persona Non Grata’ Amid Iran Missile Attack Controversy

Oct 3 – Israel has declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “persona non grata,” barring him from entering the country, following criticism of his response...

October 2, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Israeli army announces new wave of strikes in Lebanon: China Daily

The strikes followed reports of Hezbollah's preparations for significant rocket attacks on Israel, with Lebanese media releasing footage of large explosions.

September 22, 2024

World

Pagers Used in Hezbollah Attack Reportedly Came from Taiwan, Sabotaged by Israel

Sep 18 – Pagers that exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least nine people and injuring around 2,800, including the Iranian ambassador,...

September 18, 2024

World

At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombings in Gaza

GAZA, Sep. 7 (Xinhua) — At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombings targeting two residential houses in central and southern Gaza Strip...

September 7, 2024