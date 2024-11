0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – An intern doctor has committed suicide in Thika two months after a similar incident in Gatundu.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), this was due to hardship brought about by delayed pay since August.

The union’s Secretary General Davji Atellah demanded the payment of all intern doctors.

In September, Desree Moraa was found dead on the balcony of her bedroom apartment after she hanged herself.

