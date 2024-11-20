Informal settlements in Kisumu to benefit from Sh1.6bn sanitation program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 20 — Informal settlements in the lakeside city of Kisumu are benefiting from an ambitious sanitation program worth Sh1.6 billion, aimed at reducing raw effluent being discharged into Lake Victoria.

The program, implemented by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), has already received Sh800 million from the German Development Bank (KFW) and the European Union.

Eng. Arsene Mukubwa, who is coordinating the Integrated Water Resources Management Program under LVBC, says the initial funding will be used to set up 550 toilet blocks within the Manyatta slums.

Eng. Mukubwa adds that the program will also include the installation of 15 kilometers of sewer lines within the settlement.

“We aim to improve the water quality of the lake because toilets are one of the facilities that help reduce untreated effluent from entering the lake,” he said.

Speaking during the celebrations to mark World Toilet Day in Kisumu County on Tuesday, Mukubwa noted that the Commission has mobilized additional funds to scale up the sanitation program within the city.

He announced that an additional Sh800 million will be allocated next year to ensure more households are connected to toilets and sewer lines, further reducing pollution in the lake.

“There is currently a low level of connection to the sewer system, and this poses a significant threat to our lake,” he said.

Mukubwa mentioned that similar programs are being implemented in cities and towns bordering the lake in the other five East African countries.

Three-year plan

The three-year project will also benefit other informal settlements, including Nyalenda, Obunga, and Bandani.

Mukubwa emphasized that open defecation can only be eradicated if more toilets are established in the informal settlements.

“This lake provides us with water for both domestic and other uses, which underscores the need to protect its quality,” he said.

The program is being implemented in partnership with the Kisumu County Government, starting with the first phase in the Manyatta area to improve its sanitation status.

“Given the importance of the lake, we had to convince our partners to provide additional funding to scale up this important project,” he said.

Mukubwa also highlighted that this year’s theme, “Sanitation for Peace,” serves as a reminder for everyone to consider sanitation in their communities, as it contributes to peace within the neighboring East African Community.

He stressed that water is a resource that can cause conflicts, and ensuring its safety helps foster a peaceful society.

