India’s PM Modi Congratulates Trump on Historic Election Victory

Nov 8 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his “spectacular victory” in the US presidential elections.

In a post on X, Modi expressed optimism about working closely with Trump again to strengthen India-US relations across various sectors, including energy, defense, and technology.

“Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defense, energy, space, and other sectors,” Modi posted on X.

Trump, who secured a second term by surpassing the 270-electoral vote threshold with a key win in Wisconsin, reciprocated Modi’s sentiments, calling him a “true friend.” According to CNN projections, Trump has tallied 276 electoral votes, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris as counting continues in other states.

Earlier, Modi had congratulated Trump soon after his projected win, stating, “Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.” Trump’s victory marks only the second time in history a US president has won two non-consecutive terms, the first being Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

Several Indian leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, also extended congratulations to Trump. Gandhi wished him success in his new term and sent best wishes to Kamala Harris. Kharge emphasized the strong partnership between India and the US, noting their shared democratic values and interests.

In a post, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Trump’s “astonishing comeback” and raised concerns about the future of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which the US rejoined under President Biden.

International leaders including Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, European Council President Charles Michel, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated Trump. Russia issued a statement affirming its commitment to work with the new administration while reiterating its stance on national interests and ongoing objectives in the Ukraine conflict. Russia’s Foreign Ministry suggested Trump’s win reflected American dissatisfaction with the previous administration’s performance, despite strong opposition from Democratic media and policies aimed at curbing Moscow’s influence.

