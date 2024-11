0 SHARES Share Tweet

President William Ruto on Saturday shared a platform with his once-estranged former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024.

The event, marking the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u in Embu County, also brought together former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto—marking the first time they appeared together since Ruto’s inauguration.

