Impose Quarantines for Livestock Disease Control- African Countries urged

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 22 – Livestock disease surveillance experts have advised countries in Africa to impose quarantines to curb the spread of zoonotic diseases.

The experts observed that zoonotic diseases such as Rift Valley fever, anthrax, and brucellosis have become increasingly problematic for livestock farmers in the region.

While advocating for Improved disease Control to boost Africa’s livestock export market, they noted that diseases in livestock were disrupting the supply chain and adversely affecting the regional economy.

The experts added that in extreem cases of disease manifestation, destruction of affected animals through culling was necessary..

They said livestock industry in the country and the region and the region in generarl was facing major challenges due to the spread of zoonotic diseases.

“These diseases which can be transmitted between animals and humans present health risks and lead to stringent trade restrictions that limit the movement of livestock and livestock products across borders,” said an expert.

Abdullah Gonjobe, a farmer from Isiolo County said livestock diseases blocked farmers from accessing markets especially in Asian, European and Middle East markets which are very strict.

“These diseases are preventing farmers from selling their livestock locally and abroad, thereby causing major financial losses,” he said

Gonjobe who is also a Borana community leader added it is very devastating when the diseases lead to animal and loss of livelihoods.

“This drives the communities which are already wallowing in a myriad of problems into deeper poverty which worsens economic statues and food insecurity,” he said.

Gonjobe observed that lack of extension services, information and early warning systems and funds exposed farmers, especially pastoralists to losses from livestock diseases.

“Farmers cannot meet market health and safety requirements due to lack of information which locks them from the premium markets in Asia, Europe and Middle East.

According to a 2019 report by the Kenya Markets Trust, livestock sector is a key contributor to Kenya’s economy at 40 per cent of the agricultural GDP per cent and plays a major role in the food system.

Experts said the emergence of infectious diseases has restricted Kenya’s ability to tap into high-value markets, particularly in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, where countries are strict on import health standards.

Kenya exports small amounts of livestock and animal products to the European Union (EU) due to strict regulations on animal health and food safety.

However, EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) which was signed recently presents an opportunity to increase livestock products exports on condition that Kenya meets the required standards.

Director of Livestock Marketing, Agri-Business and Food Security, Richard Kyuma said the government had intensified surveillance and vaccination campaigns, especially in pastoral communities.

“Kenya cannot sell her animals and animal products abroad if we still have these diseases within her borders,” he said.

President William Ruto announced the vaccination of 72 million livestock starting January 2025 in a bid to eliminate diseases and enhancing Kenya’s export of high-quality livestock products to national and international markets.

Speaking on the sidelines of a continental livestock market platform validation workshop, Kyuma said the government was committed to preventing the spread of zoonotic diseases.

African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform which is being validated by analysts and implementers wants to strengthen the role of pastoralism in promoting inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and improved livelihoods.

On the other hand, African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is championing the establishment and operationalisation of the regional livestock marketing platform.

AU-IBAR Director, Huyam Salih said implementation of the APMD Platform would give stakeholder the opportunity to overcome challenges in the livestock sector.

‘By fostering collaboration and embracing innovation, we can unlock new pathways for sustainable growth,” said Salih

He added that initiatives to educate livestock farmers on biosecurity practices were underway, with AU-IBAR actively supporting regional efforts to enhance, improve disease reporting systems, establish a coordinated regional disease response strategy and improve veterinary services

‘AU-IBAR urges member states to establish official control programs and seek disease-free status through the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH),” he said.

