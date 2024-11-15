IG Kanja says reported abduction cases being actively investigated

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has responded to the ‘hard-hitting’ statement by the Catholic Bishops who have raised concern about abductions, torture, killings, and increasing murder of women in the country.

Despite the spate of abduction and kidnapping incidences witnessed in the country, Kanja assured that the National Police Service is investigating the disappearance of 29 Kenyans who are still unaccounted for.

“The National Police Service would like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that we have heightened the security in all parts of the country and we continue to appeal to members of public to collaborate with us by sharing any information that may aid in the investigations,” Kanja said.

The Inspector General of Police said that following the public demonstrations that were witnessed in the country from June 18 to July 2024 against the proposed Finance Bill 2024, 57 reported cases of missing persons, of which 22 were found alive and 6 found dead.

“All cases of deaths where police officers were implicated have been taken over by IPOA and we are collaborating with IPOA and DPP in these investigations. All cases of abductions are being investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and we are making good progress in that direction,”noted Kanja.

He alluded that during the protests more police were injured with 495 injuries to police officers, 347 injuries to civilians, 42 civilian fatalities, and 69 cases of serious damage to Government vehicles

“Our country suffered massive losses ranging from death to destruction of property and livelihoods.During the protests, NPS made 1552 arrests countrywide,” Kanja expressed.

On the femicide nightmare where the Catholic Bishops urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the growing number of women killings in the country, IG noted they have recorded 97 deaths in the past three months.

“In most of the cases reported, we have effectively investigated, identified the culprits and arraigned them before court. A specialized Missing Persons Unit has also been established at the DCI to deal with cases of that nature,”the Inspector General stated.

In a joint statement read by chairperson Maurice Muhatia, the clerics decried the rising wave of violence noting that it has shaken families across the nation.

KCCB highlighted the brutal murders, injuries, and disappearances of women, many of which have occurred in the wake of the June 2024 Gen-Z demonstrations.

“We decry the increasing murder of women. This has caused great consternation, anger, and disgust,” said Muhatia.

“Many families are still grappling with the loss of their loved ones, their children who were brutally killed, injured, or went missing following the violent clashes during the demonstrations.”

The bishops urged the government to prioritize the safety and protection of women, stressing that it is the state’s constitutional responsibility to ensure the right to life for all its citizens.

They reminded the authorities that the Constitution of Kenya mandates the protection of life, dignity, and security for every individual, regardless of their gender or social standing.

The bishops also appealed to the wider Kenyan society to stand in solidarity with the victims of violence, particularly women, and to work together to address the root causes of such brutality.

The statement come in the wake of growing concerns over the cold blooded killing of women in the country.

