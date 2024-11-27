Connect with us

IG Douglas Kanja. /x.

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja directs Police Commanders to strengthen community policing for enhanced security

IG Kanja reiterated that community policing is a critical component in maintaining overall security in the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed police commanders across the country to intensify community policing initiatives as part of efforts to bolster national security.

Speaking Tuesday, IG Kanja reiterated that community policing is a critical component in maintaining overall security in the country.

Kanja made the remarks while presiding over the official opening of the County Police Commanders Strategic Leadership Course No. 1/2024 at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong.

He further called for enhanced collaboration among security agencies to ensure seamless execution of their shared mandate.

The IG reiterated his commitment to transforming police stations into “centers of excellence for police operations.”

He noted that this vision would be achieved through continuous training and increased mental health awareness programs for NPS officers.

Kanja was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, DIG of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli, and the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin.

Other officials present included NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango, Western Regional Commander Kiprono Lang’at, Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy David Mathiu, and other senior officers and course instructors.

