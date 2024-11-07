Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja denies police involved in abductions

In recent months, the country had reported a worrying surge in abductions, with many linking the rise to the aftermath of widespread protests led by GenZ.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has denied assertions that the National Police Service (NPS) is involved in increased kidnapping and abduction cases witnessed since June this year.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on National Administration and Internal Security, Kanja defended the NPS saying none of the security officers are involved in the 59 cases reported since June.

“As Police we don’t kidnap or abduct,we only aren’t and detain the individuals in the gazetted Police station and forward the cases to the courts in the event we believe that an individual has a case to answer,” he told lawmarkers.

Kanja disclosed that out of the 57 disappearances reported,22 were found alive,two are dead while 29 are still missing with security agencies fast tracking investigations on the remaining cases.

“Even in the event that Police officers were involved,we want to assure Kenyans that no one is above the law. If investigations show anyone is involved,they will have their day in court,”the Inspector General said.

Human rights organizations have raised alarm, calling for transparency and accountability from security forces.

