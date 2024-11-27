Connect with us

House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah: Time will vindicate Kenya Kwanza

He assured the nation that time would ultimately vindicate the administration and its leader, President Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27—In a spirited defense of the Kenya Kwanza administration during a debate on President William Ruto’s State of the Nation address, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah expressed unwavering confidence in the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

“When you do what is right, time will vindicate you,” Ichung’wah declared.

He emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza administration is dedicated to addressing the needs of Kenyans and refuted claims of unfulfilled promises, highlighting the rollout of key programs such as the TAIFA Care initiative under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

TAIFA Care: A Testament to Universal Health Coverage
Ichung’wah praised TAIFA Care as a cornerstone of the government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, lauding its inclusivity.

He cited testimonies from diverse beneficiaries, including Hon. Pauline Lengurisi, a member of Parliament, as well as Boda Boda riders and Mamambogas.

“If we have a program that takes care of a member of Parliament the same way it takes care of a Mamamboga and a Boda Boda rider, then there cannot be lies about that,” he stated emphatically.

The program, aimed at providing equitable healthcare services, has been lauded for bridging the gap between different social classes, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of all Kenyans.

Patriotism and National Unity
The Majority Leader called for unity and patriotism, urging critics to support the administration’s efforts rather than hope for its failure.

“Praying or hoping that your president or your nation fails is the height of being unpatriotic,” Ichung’wah asserted.

He called on all Kenyans to uphold national values, emphasizing that failure is not an option for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

His remarks reflected a broader appeal for collective responsibility, reminding Kenyans that national progress requires a shared commitment to patriotism and constructive dialogue.

Addressing Skepticism
Ichung’wah’s statements come amid growing scrutiny of the administration’s performance, with critics accusing the government of falling short on key campaign promises.

However, the Majority Leader dismissed these claims as unfounded, maintaining that the government is steadily delivering on its agenda.

“This administration will not fail,” Ichung’wah assured, expressing optimism that the policies and programs implemented by President Ruto’s government will bear fruit in due course.

A Vision for the Future
As the debate concluded, Ichung’wah’s message was clear: the Kenya Kwanza administration remains steadfast in its mission to transform the lives of Kenyans.

His passionate defense of the government underscores the high stakes of delivering on its promises amid political and public pressure.

For many Kenyans, the proof of the administration’s success lies in the tangible impact of its policies.

As the Kenya Kwanza government navigates its term, all eyes will remain on its ability to deliver results that resonate with the aspirations of the people.

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs.

