‘I am a product of giving’: Ruto defends church donations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — President William Ruto has defended financial donations to churches amid mounting criticism from a section of the clergy.

Speaking during a church service in Kericho on Sunday, Ruto stated that his practice of giving stems from his personal faith and life experiences, emphasizing that he is “a product of giving.”

“We have absolutely no apologies to make as we give to God because God gave first,” Ruto told congregants.

“We understand the word of God enough to know that it is more blessed to give than to receive, and that is what we are going to do.”

The President further pledged to continue supporting the construction of churches across the country.

“I have helped build 30 churches in 30 years, and I have never lacked because I know the secret of giving and what it does.”

Ruto’s remarks come just days after the Archdiocese of Nairobi said it would return Sh2.8 million donated by the President and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on November 17.

His sentiments came a week after a fierce reaction to Catholic Bishops when he commended the ongoing public discourse on national issues but cautioned against falsehoods and misinformation.

In a veiled response to criticism from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), the President urged religious leaders to engage in truthful and factual dialogue.

“As we engage in public discourse on matters important to Kenyans, we must be careful to be factual lest we become victims of the very things we accuse others of doing,” he said on November 15.

The KCCB had issued a scathing critique of the government, accusing it of fostering a “culture of lies” and failing to honor key promises.

The bishops expressed concerns over the administration’s failure to clear debts owed to essential service providers, including health facilities, and its slow response to youth unemployment.

They also highlighted the need for comprehensive reforms in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and the long-overdue appointment of commissioners to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Several other religious denominations have echoed the bishops’ sentiments, amplifying criticism of the government’s performance on various issues.

