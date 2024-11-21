Hundreds Flock to Wote Technical Institute for Overseas Job Opportunities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Hundreds of job seekers thronged Wote Technical Institute in Makueni County for overseas employment interviews, marking the second day of a nationwide recruitment drive.

The program attracted both skilled and unskilled workers vying for opportunities in sectors such as construction and healthcare. By day’s end, many hopefuls left with job offer letters, bringing their aspirations of working abroad a step closer.

The initiative, launched in Machakos by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, is part of the government’s strategy to tackle youth unemployment through labour migration. It aims to connect Kenyan workers to 20,000 job opportunities in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, and Canada. Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua interacts with jobseekers at Wote town on November 21, 2024.

Addressing the applicants, Dr. Mutua highlighted the critical role of technical and vocational training, urging young people to enrol in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs.

“To seize these opportunities, you must equip yourselves with the necessary skills. The government is creating pathways, but you must be proactive in shaping your future,” Mutua said.

The initiative received praise from President William Ruto during his State of the Nation address, where he highlighted labour migration as a key measure to combat youth unemployment while efforts to bolster the economy continue. Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua interacts with jobseekers at Wote town on November 21, 2024.

“Kenyan talent is in demand globally. This program ensures our young people can benefit from international opportunities while supporting their families and contributing to national development,” Dr. Mutua added.

The recruitment drive will move to Kitui County on Friday and expand to other regions, including the Rift Valley and Western Kenya, in the coming weeks.

