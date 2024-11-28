HR boss seized from Naivasha workshop over rigged medical insurance tender

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Head of Human Resource and Administration at the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) over allegations of corruption involving a Sh40,539,760 tender for the provision of staff medical cover.

EACC Thursday confirmed that authorities apprehended Henry Mwasaru in an operation that also targeted two insurance brokers suspected of participating in the scam.

The arrest took place in Naivasha, where Mwasaru was attending a training session. He was subsequently escorted to the EACC Integrity Centre Offices in Nairobi.

Mwasaru is accused of colluding with Bevaline Lundu, the Head of Supply Chain Management at KMA, to fraudulently award the medical insurance tender to an agency in violation of procurement laws.

“The operation, conducted pursuant to court orders, yielded valuable evidentiary material that will support the ongoing investigation. Investigations commenced following a complaint received on September 30, 2024, alleging that KMA officials had corruptly and irregularly awarded the tender,” the EACC stated.

The Commission highlighted that it has increased scrutiny of staff medical insurance procurement processes in public institutions, as such tenders are often exploited for embezzlement through bid rigging and kickbacks.

“The outcome of the ongoing investigation will determine the next course of action, which may include prosecution and recovery of any public funds fraudulently paid out,” the EACC added.

