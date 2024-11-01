Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Home Sweet Home: Gachagua breaks silence following Swearing-in of Kindiki as Deputy President

Home Sweet Home! Thanking God for the gift of my family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1— Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence following the swearing-in of his successor, Kithure Kindiki, sharing a heartfelt message of gratitude for his family and return to his rural roots.

In a statement, Gachagua expressed his joy at being home, away from the responsibilities of high office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Home Sweet Home! Thanking God for the gift of my family,” he wrote as shared a picture of his family including his wife Dorcas Gachagua and their two sons.

“The smell of fresh grass, the sounds of chirping birds—that’s what a happy family needs. I will remain forever grateful to God for giving me a loving and supportive family. We are happy to be home, where I was born and brought up!”

Gachagua, who was impeached on October 17, said he looks forward to reconnecting with nature and the simplicity of rural life.

“I can’t wait for the morning to take my walk in Hombe Forest, enjoy the beautiful scenery of Mt Kenya as I thank God for His kindness,” he added, painting a picture of a peaceful return to his roots.

Gachagua’s remarks come just hours after Kithure Kindiki was sworn in as the new Deputy President, following a period of legal challenges and political shifts that ended with Kindiki’s assumption of office.

The swearing in ceremony of Kindiki at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) was attended by President William Ruto and a host of political and diplomatic dignitaries.

Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Dr. Freda Mugambi cleared the hurdle on Kindiki’s path after ruling on Thursday that a prolonged vacancy in the Office of the Deputy President would suspend sections of the Constitution, which would be against public interest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A Kerugoya Court had issued the conservatory order blocking Kindiki’s swearing-in on October 18, shortly after President Ruto nominated the Interior Cabinet Secretary to replace Gachagua, who was impeached on October 17.

“The applications for conservatory orders are hereby disallowed. The conservatory orders issued on October 18, 2024, in Kerugoya High Court are hereby discharged,” the bench ruled.

The bench noted that an extension of conservatory orders would leave the office vacant since the orders did not imply Gachagua’s reinstatement as Deputy President.

Led by Justice Ogola, the bench held that under Kenya’s post-2010 Constitution, the Deputy President’s functions cannot be assumed by the President, the Speaker of the National Assembly, or any other official, making an extended vacancy untenable.

“We are convinced that the current constitutional framework does not envision any scenario in which the office of the Deputy President would remain vacant except during the brief period required to fill a vacancy,” the bench ruled.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders DCI to take decisive action against femicide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – President William Ruto has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against criminals behind femicides...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate Committee rejects bill seeking to extend term limits of elected officials

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – The Senate Committee on Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights has rejected a Bill seeking to extend the term...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I’ve been a lonely voice in the presidency for two years — help me: Ruto to Kindiki

In a statement that appeared aimed at his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto remarked that his voice within the executive had nearly been drowned...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will be faithful and loyal to you: DP Kindiki assures President Ruto

Addressing Kenyans shortly after his swearing-in, Kindiki promised to support his boss in achieving a more transformed Kenya.

4 hours ago

Kenya

LIVE: Swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heightened security at KICC as diplomats, dignitaries settle in for Kindiki’s swearing

Police also set up security checkpoints along key roads leading to the location.

6 hours ago

Top stories

All set for Kindiki swearing in as new Deputy President

Kindiki’s swearing-in was delayed for more than a week due to court cases challenging his nomination process as well as Gachagua’s impeachment, but a...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki swearing sloted for tomorrow as Mudavadi declares holiday

Wanjau gazetted the notification following a meeting of the Assumption of Office Committee mandated by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

20 hours ago