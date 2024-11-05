Homa Bay County targets to register 1mn people in SHA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 5 – Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan has set a target of registering 1 million into the new Social Health Authority (SHA) in the next 10 days.

Lilan says they have mapped out an elaborate plan to ensure all eligible for the registration are captured.

He says the county has a population of about 1.3 million and only 119,000 are registered so far.

“Our purpose is to register everybody and we have sat down and come up with a framework that will enable us to achieve the target,” he said.

He says they will employ the multi-agency approach, which also brings the Community Health Workers (CHWs) to comb the villages.

Lilan announced that they have already set teams’ straight from the sub locations and wards to carry out rigorous registrations.

“We have deployed our infrastructure, we want to employ the entire national infrastructure up to the village level,” he said.

He says the village elders alongside the Nyumba Kumi structures have been activated to knock in every household for registration purposes.

Speaking to the press in Homa Bay during a sensitization program on SHA, Lilan says the registration will go hand in hand with sensitization to enable the public to understand the new health scheme.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The target is to ensure that everybody is registered and be able to access healthcare under the Universal Health Care being provided by the national government,” he said.

He announced that the CHWs have been issued with tablets to help those who are unable to register by themselves.

Lilan further announced that during the 10 days Result Rapid Initiative, birth certificates and Identity Cards lying uncollected in different collection points will be issued out to help in registration into SHA.

“We currently have a total of 33,000 IDs uncollected, they must be issued out to their owners within this period,” he said.

The County Commissioner further announced the quick issuance of birth certificates for the new-borns to propel the registration exercise.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who was also present, defended the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which she says will ensure every Kenyan has access to comprehensive health coverage.

Wanga noted that under SHIF, more funds will go to public hospitals unlike the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), where 80 percent of funds were directed to the private health facilities.

About The Author