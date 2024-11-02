Hindu American Groups Praise Trump for Pledging to Protect Community Rights

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nov 2 – Hindu American groups have commended former US President Donald Trump for his recent commitment to defending the rights of the Hindu community both in the United States and globally.

Trump, who is campaigning for a second term in the White House, made the remarks on X (formerly Twitter) as he prepares for a challenging presidential race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

HinduACTion, an advocacy group, expressed support for Trump’s message on X: “@realDonaldTrump’s statement reflects an honest acknowledgment of the socio-political aggression faced by Hindus in the US and the geopolitical challenges faced by Hindus worldwide, which have often stemmed from our nation’s policies in the past couple of years. The next @WhiteHouse administration must address these issues thoughtfully, crafting informed policy solutions. This #Diwali message represents a vital step toward the necessary course correction for our nation. India must pay attention @PMOIndia.”

Utsav Sanduja, founder and chairman of Hindus for America First, also praised Trump’s statement, writing, “Thank you, President #Trump. Thank you for hearing our organization out. Thank you for hearing me out on this issue. Thank you for caring about the Hindus of America and their concerns! Happy #Diwali to you!”

Trump’s remarks come as part of outreach efforts to the Hindu community in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential elections. He criticized President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for what he described as their failure to support minority communities in the U.S. and worldwide.

The former president’s comments were made in the context of recent violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which has faced political upheaval following an August shift in power.

In a detailed post on X marking Diwali, Trump wrote, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.

“It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America. They have been a disaster from Israel to Ukraine to our own Southern Border, but we will Make America Strong Again and bring back Peace through Strength!”

