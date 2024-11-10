Help us change the constitution, Atwoli tells President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions in Kenya (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has urged President William Ruto to help in changing current constitution which some people abuse to stop good government projects.

Speaking during a church service in Kakamega, Atwoli claimed that the current constitution allows people to move to court and stop a project even when it is a good one.

He pointed out that due to this, the head of state might end his term without any projects for the people.

“We will help you but the battle you have is big. The first battle is to help us change the constitution of Kenya. The President wants to bring us a project, people are running to court, they are stopping it, yet it is a national project,” he stated.

The COTU Boss stressed the need of various constitutional amendments to provide room for significant initiatives supported by the National government.

He said some constitutional provisions have been impeding President Ruto’s ability to implement a number of projects.

“We need to review our current constitution laws because there are some elements in the constitution that are limiting the president from implementing various projects. We need to help him because he will be unable to deliver some projects until five years are over,” he said.

The court of Appeal recently allowed the government to carry on with implementation of the Social Health Authority (SHA) set to replace the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) despite the several delays witnessed.

