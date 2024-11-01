Heightened security at KICC as diplomats, dignitaries settle in for Kindiki’s swearing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 — Security has been intensified at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and surrounding areas ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki.

A spot check by Capital News revealed a heavy deployment of security personnel both inside and outside the venue on Friday.

Police also set up security checkpoints along key roads leading to the location.

The inaguration is attended by diplomats, State officials and Kenyans who begun flocking into the arena as early as 6pm.

President William Ruto was expected at the venue any time after 10am.

Kindiki arrived at the venue shortly before 10am accompanied by his spouse Dr Joyce Gatiiria Njagi Kithure.

He made a stop at Harambee House, his immediate former station as Interior Cabinet Secretary for a photo session with top officials.

On Thursday, the court lifted conservatory orders that had prevented Kindiki from assuming the role following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

In a gazette notice issued Thursday, Mercy Wanjau, Chairperson of the Assumption of the Office of Deputy President Committee, announced that Kindiki will take the oath of office at 10:00 a.m.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the swearing-in ceremony of the Deputy President-designate shall take place on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi City County, starting at 10:00 a.m.,” read the Gazette notice dated October 31.

Wanjau issued the notice following a meeting of the Assumption of Office Committee, mandated by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau chairs the Assumption of Office Committee at Harambee House.

Vacant office

Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima, and Dr. Freda Mugambi removed the final legal hurdle for Kindiki on Thursday, ruling that an extended vacancy in the Office of the Deputy President would suspend sections of the Constitution, which would be against public interest.

A Kerugoya court had issued a conservatory order on October 18, blocking Kindiki’s swearing-in shortly after President William Ruto nominated him as Interior Cabinet Secretary to replace Gachagua, who was impeached on October 17.

“The applications for conservatory orders are hereby disallowed. The conservatory orders issued on October 18, 2024, by the Kerugoya High Court are hereby discharged,” the bench ruled.

The bench noted that extending the conservatory orders would leave the office vacant, as they did not imply Gachagua’s reinstatement as Deputy President.

“We are convinced that the current constitutional framework does not envision any scenario in which the office of the Deputy President would remain vacant except during the brief period required to fill a vacancy,” the bench ruled.

The bench further noted that extended conservatory orders would effectively suspend constitutional provisions for the Deputy President’s exclusive functions, which would constitute a constitutional violation.

The bench scheduled a mention of the petition contesting Gachagua’s impeachment for November 7, granting petitioners leave to appeal and promising an expedited hearing.

