Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Anti riot police patrolling streets in Nairobi/

Top stories

Heightened Security as Ruto Prepares to Address Parliament

The President’s address comes amid growing public discontent over high taxes and the new health insurance fund, which have sparked outrage among Kenyans and criticism from church leaders, who accuse him of failing to honour his promises.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — President William Ruto will address a joint session of Parliament on Thursday afternoon, outlining his administration’s achievements and vision amid a backdrop of public discontent and planned protests.

Security has been tightened around Parliament and across Nairobi’s city center following reports that various groups intend to disrupt the 2:30 p.m. address.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The address marks President Ruto’s third appearance before the bicameral Parliament since taking office.

The President’s address comes amid growing public discontent over high taxes and the new health insurance fund, which have sparked outrage among Kenyans and criticism from church leaders, who accuse him of failing to honour his promises.

It also follows the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President last month, replaced by Kithure Kindiki—a move that has stirred unease in the Mount Kenya region, where Gachagua was regarded as a key political figure.

His first address inaugurated the 13th Parliament on September 29, 2022, and his second, on November 9, 2023, fulfilled the constitutional requirement for the annual State of the Nation address.

This year’s session comes as Ruto’s administration faces mounting criticism, particularly over the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). The new health model has sparked widespread public concerns over affordability and accessibility. Despite the backlash, the government has urged Kenyans to register, insisting the program will enhance healthcare delivery.

Catholic Bishops have joined other critics, condemning the government’s perceived inaction in addressing healthcare challenges. Economic and education reforms have also drawn public ire, further straining the administration’s relationship with Kenyans.

As Ruto approaches the halfway mark of his first term, critics have accused him of co-opting opposition voices, undermining democratic accountability. In his address, the President is expected to reassure Kenyans of his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises despite the challenges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

All eyes will be on Ruto as he seeks to reaffirm his leadership and chart a path forward amidst the growing demands for tangible progress on key national issues.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya accused of harboring abduction ops after Uganda’s Besigye’s seizure

Dr. Besigye’s lawyers have accused Kenyan and Ugandan authorities of collusion, though Kenya’s government denies any involvement.

9 mins ago

Top stories

Adani Charged in The US Over Fraud Amid Kenya Airport Deal Controversy

In Kenya, Adani has bagged multi-billion energy and infrastructure deals, in what has sparked major controversies.

21 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua fears for his life, alleges state surveilance, possible abduction

Gachagua served as Deputy President from 2022 to 2024 before being ousted in a high-profile impeachment process in October 2024.

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Spent Sh2.1 Billion on Haiti Security Mission Despite U.S. Funding Pledge

Documents presented to the National Treasury reveal the expenditure is part of Sh17.6 billion utilized under Article 223, which allows government spending without prior...

12 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto promises people-centred foreign policy

The President said the policy will be an important tool that helps navigate the challenges of a complex world order.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua demands accountability over Besigye’s abduction in Nairobi

Besigye, a four-time Ugandan presidential candidate and outspoken critic of President Yoweri Museveni, attended a book launch hosted by Karua in Nairobi on Saturday.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Regional Experts Meet in Nairobi to Tackle Illicit Small Arms Proliferation

Organized by the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA), the forum aims to address the persistent threat posed by small arms and light weapons,...

19 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Kenya will succeed, critics will be confounded and our nation’s enemies will be put to shame!

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago