Heightened Security as Ruto Prepares to Address Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — President William Ruto will address a joint session of Parliament on Thursday afternoon, outlining his administration’s achievements and vision amid a backdrop of public discontent and planned protests.

Security has been tightened around Parliament and across Nairobi’s city center following reports that various groups intend to disrupt the 2:30 p.m. address.

The address marks President Ruto’s third appearance before the bicameral Parliament since taking office.

The President’s address comes amid growing public discontent over high taxes and the new health insurance fund, which have sparked outrage among Kenyans and criticism from church leaders, who accuse him of failing to honour his promises.

It also follows the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President last month, replaced by Kithure Kindiki—a move that has stirred unease in the Mount Kenya region, where Gachagua was regarded as a key political figure.

His first address inaugurated the 13th Parliament on September 29, 2022, and his second, on November 9, 2023, fulfilled the constitutional requirement for the annual State of the Nation address.

This year’s session comes as Ruto’s administration faces mounting criticism, particularly over the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). The new health model has sparked widespread public concerns over affordability and accessibility. Despite the backlash, the government has urged Kenyans to register, insisting the program will enhance healthcare delivery.

Catholic Bishops have joined other critics, condemning the government’s perceived inaction in addressing healthcare challenges. Economic and education reforms have also drawn public ire, further straining the administration’s relationship with Kenyans.

As Ruto approaches the halfway mark of his first term, critics have accused him of co-opting opposition voices, undermining democratic accountability. In his address, the President is expected to reassure Kenyans of his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises despite the challenges.

All eyes will be on Ruto as he seeks to reaffirm his leadership and chart a path forward amidst the growing demands for tangible progress on key national issues.

