Heavy rains to be experienced in Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – The Kenya Meteorological department has stated that Heavy rains will be received in parts of Tharaka Nithi,Isiolo and Meru counties for the next two days.

According to the Weatherman the heavy rains will be received in Central Highlands, Nairobi, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South Eastern and North Eastern part of the country

In Tharaka Nithi county the rains will be received in Chuka,Maara, Chiakariga Tharaka South and North while in the neighboring Isiolo county the rains will be received in several parts of Isiolo North and South Constituencies.

“Rainfall is expected in Central Highlands, Nairobi, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, South Eastern and North Eastern with Isolated Heavy Rainfall likely in some areas,” the Met department stated.

The Met department revealed that parts of Buuri,North,South and Central Imenti, Tigania and Igembe in Meru county will also be affected by the heavy rains on Sunday and Monday next week.

